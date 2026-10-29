Caitlin Clark’s Glow-in-the-Dark Nikes Cause Halloween Mystery

Earlier this month, Nike unveiled its plans to haunt the hardwood with the 2026 Halloween Collection. Some of the shoes have already hit shelves, while others have remained mysterious. That includes the first signature sneaker of WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" has been rumored to drop on October 23, 30, and 31. According to Nike's Canadian website, the shoes drop on the spookiest day of the year.

However, fans should be prepared for a potential release before then. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything shoppers need to know to buy the hoop shoes before Halloween.

Shopping Information

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" colorway is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

Additionally, the shoes will be available in select Foot Locker locations. We will update this information as we learn more.

Since the shoes still aren't listed on the U.S. Nike website and only select Foot Locker locations will carry them, this will most likely be a limited release. Fans who miss the drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" colorway. | Nike

Each shoe from Nike's Halloween collection has a unique theme, and Clark's colorway sports a witchy design. The silhouette features a black upper with Ghost Green accents. Clark's signature 'CC' logo and the triple Nike Swoosh are highlighted with Mint Foam.

Inside the shoe, hoopers will see a graphic of a Clark as a witch on the insoles. Best of all, the green details in the upper and outsole glow in the dark.

Unlike some of the other releases from the collection, these shoes do not appear to come with a player Halloween mask.

Tech Specs

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" colorway. | Nike

After playing in the Nike Caitlin 1, I can attest that the shoe features some of Nike's most innovative technology in years.

Most notably, the Nike Opticast upper uses a flexible cast-PU material for an aerodynamic feel and efficient movement.

Cushioning is adequate, with a responsive forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with a Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole. Lastly, the rubber outsole features a "C"-inspired traction pattern. Overall, it's a great shoe for its price tag.

Nike Caitlin 1 History

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Jinx" colorway. | Nike

Clark played in her debut hoop shoe for months before the Nike Caitlin 1 officially launched on October 1, 2026.

The shoe broke records for Nike and further elevated women's hoops in the footwear industry. We have already seen the first six colorways, with many more on the way.

Fans of the Nike Caitlin 1 can expect an exciting holiday shopping season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the WNBA and beyond.