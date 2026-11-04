Caitlin Clark Teases Nike Sneaker Collab — Here Are the Contenders

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe has taken the footwear industry by storm. After Clark debuted countless colorways during WNBA games, the Nike Caitlin 1 enjoyed a historic launch day.

Even though the WNBA season is over, the hype is not even close to settling down. Fans can expect the Nike Caitlin 1 to top many shoppers' wish lists this holiday season. In addition to general release colorways, Clark has even teased an exciting sneaker collaboration.

Caitlin Clark Teases Sneaker Collaboration

The Nike Caitlin 1 took over Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark recently appeared on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, where she teased an upcoming Nike Caitlin 1 collaboration. "Possibly, maybe, like a collab shoe with another big Nike name," said Clark. "People can guess. A collab basketball shoe would be pretty cool. I'm sure they would be hard to get."

That isn't the first time Clark has alluded to a sneaker collaboration, and we have theories. Below are the three most likely collaborative partners.

3. Drake (NOCTA)

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Purple Venom" colorway. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark made it known a few years ago that Drake was her favorite rapper. On top of that, the Canadian artist already has a strong business relationship with Nike. Drake's Nike sublabel, NOCTA, recently teamed up with NBA All-Star Kevin Durant on a footwear and apparel collaboration.

A potential collaboration would include Drake's NOCTA co-branding on Clark's kicks. It would be a sight to see for sneakerheads. However, we probably would have heard more about it by now. So, Drake is the least likely contender.

2. Taylor Swift (Friendship Bracelet)

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" colorway. | @CaitlinClark22

While Drake is Clark's favorite rapper, her all-time favorite musical artist is Taylor Swift. Clark even teased the Nike Caitlin 1 "Friendship Bracelet" colorway on her Instagram story this past summer. even said she had a "couple of versions" that Swift might like.

Those shoes are rumored to be released in late February 2027. However, Nike is still months away from an official announcement. But that looks more like an amazing homage than an actual collaboration. It would be challenging for Nike to partner with the biggest pop star in the world right now. We put this in the "maybe" category.

1. Travis Scott (Cactus Jack)

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Triple Black" colorway. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

When Clark officially unveiled the Nike Caitlin 1, the photo collection included a sneak peek of Travis Scott trying on an all-black colorway. Plus, Clark has worn Cactus Jack x Air Jordan sneakers casually in the past.

A Cactus Jack x Nike Caitlin 1 collaboration would be massive. The Houston rapper has teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand on countless projects, most of which have been extremely popular. The colorway would include Cactus Jack co-branding and the signature reverse Swoosh logos. We would love to see these shoes, but as Clark said, they would be hard to get.

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