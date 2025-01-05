The Nike Kobe 5 "Year of the Mamba" Drops This Week
NBA legend Kobe Bryant enjoyed global popularity. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was beloved in all corners of the world, perhaps nowhere more so than in China.
During the heyday of Nike Basketball, Bryant toured China almost every single offseason to connect with fans and spread the Mamba Mentality.
With the Year of the Snake quickly approaching on the Chinese Zodiac calendar, it is only right that Nike creates a new colorway of Bryant's signature sneakers to celebrate the new year.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Year of the Mamba" is dropping at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 9. Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
However, like every other sneaker release from Bryant's signature line, these shoes will be tough for the average consumer to purchase at retail price. Once the sneakers sell out, many fans will have to pay resale value.
Athletes and fans unable to purchase the festive sneakers can visit trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. The shoes are already available on those platforms for shoppers wanting to skip the lines.
Thanks to its bold design, the "Year of the Mamba" colorway has already invoked a strong reaction from the sneaker community. The silhouette sports an Eggplant upper contrasted by black heels and midsoles.
Best of all, a striking golden snake graphic wraps around the iconic black Nike Swoosh logo. Meanwhile, the Kobe logo and Chinese symbols on the tongues appear in gold. Lastly, a clear blue outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.
Nike took a bold approach to this design. Most loyal Lakers fans prepare old-school colorways, but the "Year of the Mamba" design is unlike anything we have ever seen before. The colorway draws inspiration from Bryant's intuitive, strategic, and intelligent game.
Regardless of how basketball fans feel about the "Year of the Mamba" colorway, no one can deny the importance of the Nike Kobe 5 in Bryant's legendary sneaker history. Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 5 in 2009 en route to the Lakers' second straight NBA Championship.
Widely considered one of Bryant's best basketball shoes, Nike made modest upgrades and re-released the model as part of the 'Protro' series starting in late 2019.
According to Nike's product description, the brand made the athlete-approved hoop shoe even better by upgrading the traction and cushioning. Unlike all of the other Nike Kobe 5 Protro colorways, the "Year of the Mamba" enjoys special red and gold packaging to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Although Bryant never wore the "Year of the Mamba" colorway, it will stand out among the most eye-catching colorways in the model's history. Additionally, it will appeal to a whole new generation of fans.
Nike and Vanessa Bryant have done a great job of bringing the Kobe Brand back to basketball (and football with cleats). There is no doubt that 2025 is the Year of the Mamba. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.