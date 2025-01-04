LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 22 "Ohio State"
It has been an eventful week for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his family. The patriarch of the family turned 40 years old, while his youngest son, Bryce, committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats.
With one son going to Arizona and the other having played for the USC Trojans, James could easily have divided alliances. However, the Akron native who skipped college remains loyal to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Over his legendary 22-year NBA career, James has built a strong working relationship with Ohio State and gone out of his way to represent the Buckeyes whenever possible. That is especially true with his signature Nike sneakers.
During last night's 119-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks, James provided 30 points and eight assists while showing love to the Buckeyes. James debuted another player-exclusive colorway with the Nike LeBron 22 "Ohio State."
This is the second Buckeyes-themed colorway James has worn this season, in addition to styles for the Duke Blue Devils and Oregon Ducks. Fans can expect to see even more college colorways throughout the season.
Unfortunately, the "Ohio State" colorway will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can find several general release colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
The Nike LeBron 22 features the best technology the brand has to offer. The performance model introduced a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability.
Additionally, it contains Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
James enjoys showing love to Nike-sponsored college basketball programs. Especially his adopted alma mater, Ohio State. Fans should look out for more college colorways this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.