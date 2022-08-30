James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes

Skip to main content
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden gifted rapper Lil Baby a one-of-one pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7.
Kenneth Wynn

The friendship between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and rapper Lil Baby is well-documented. The two hang out every chance they get between their busy schedules.

Sometimes Lil Baby gifts Harden a quarter-million in cash for his birthday, and sometimes Harden returns the favor with a custom pair of his signature sneakers.

Thanks to photographer Kenneth Wynn, we have clear pictures of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 'Chrome.' Unfortunately, fans will never be able to obtain a pair. The 'Chrome' colorway of Harden's seventh signature shoe with Adidas is a one-of-one pair designed just for Lil Baby.

This past weekend, Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday. Travis Scott, Future, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young were all on the boat for the big bash. But Harden's close friend, Lil Baby, had to catch up later as he was on the other side of the country touring with Chris Brown.

At this time, we do not have many details about the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. Adidas has not yet released official images, pricing, or a release date. However, a few times, Harden has worked out in a purple and black colorway of the shoe. Lil Baby's unique pair is only the second colorway we have seen of the unreleased shoe.

Earlier today, we ranked Harden's signature line as one of the top five among active NBA players. If the 'Chrome' colorway is a sign of things to come this year, then Harden could go higher in those rankings. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com, and we will keep you updated on the Adidas Harden Vol. 7.

