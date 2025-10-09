Jalen Hurts' Jordan Brand Gear is Selling Out Fast Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
Just as hard as it is to stop Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the football field, it is equally as challenging to buy his signature Jordan Brand apparel online.
This morning, Jordan Brand dropped Hurts' signature apparel and favorite shoes online to coincide with the Eagles' Thursday Night Football Game against the New York Giants.
Luckily for fans, some of the gear is still available in select sizes. Below is everything online shoppers must know about the limited-edition drop.
Jalen Hurts Graphic T-Shirt
Easily the most anticipated piece of the collection was the vintage-inspired graphic shirt. Fans could channel Hurts' unshakeable focus with a graphic that pays homage to his life philosophy.
According to the product description, its midweight cotton feels comfortable and breathable even when you're grinding. It sports a Sail/Iron Grey color scheme, complete with Hurts' signature logo.
Unfortunately for fans, the $55 shirt sold out in all adult sizes from XS-3XL online at Nike.com.
Love, Hurts. T-Shirt
Jordan Brand unveiled Hurts' signature slogan, "Love, Hurts." last year around the Super Bowl. Hurts debuted it in the off-season in red and black (fitting for the company's history), but it is now arriving in Eagles colors.
The 100% cotton t-shirt features "Sport Teal" with white lettering, including the Jumpman logo on the front and Hurts' logo on the back.
The shirt has already sold out in XS and XXL sizes, but it is still available in S-XL sizes for $50 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
Jalen Hurts Hoodie
The Jalen Hurts Men's Fleece Hoodie features a similar design to the T-shirt, except Hurts' signature logo appears on the arm instead of the back.
It features ribbed cuffs and hem, front pocket, and all of the signature Jordan Brand and Hurts branding that fans love so much.
The hoodie has already sold out in all sizes except small, medium, and large, priced at $75 in adult sizes on Nike.com.
Jordan Trunner O/S
Our regular readers know that Hurts has become the face of the Jordan Trunner O/S. The old-school training shoes are back, and Jumpman has tapped Hurts for the marketing campaign called "Trun Lightly."
The shoes feature a breathable mesh and suede that keep the upper flexible, while responsive foam underfoot gives you a soft step, every step.
Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $115 in adult sizes on Nike.com. Even better, three more colorways are lined up to release over the coming weeks.
