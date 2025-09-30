Jalen Hurts is the Face of Jordan Brand's New Sneakers
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 4-0 start, thanks in part to the stellar play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, the Eagles' offense is not the only unit Hurts is moving forward.
Hurts is known for dazzling fans with his player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats each week of the NFL season. But off the field, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is the face of the new Jordan Trunner O/S.
The company made the easy decision to put the ball in the hands of a quarterback who has yet to throw an interception this season.
On the first day of training camp, Hurts debuted the unreleased model in a fiery red and black colorway that hearkens back to the company's roots with Michael Jordan. Today, Hurts starred in a new ad for the sneakers. Check out the Instagram video below.
The new ad campaign, titled "Trun Lightly," highlights the shoe's versatility. As depicted in the video, the kicks are stylish enough to be worn casually. As the name suggests (trainer + runner), they are designed to perform well.
The Jordan Trunner O/S is scheduled to launch in two colorways next month: "Light Orewood Brown," worn by Hurts in the ad, as well as the "Black/Anthracite." Online shoppers can check out both styles for $115 in adult sizes on Nike.com.
According to Jordan Brand's product description, the Trunner O/S is for when you want to look as comfortable as you feel. It is a modern take on the original Jordan Trunner popularized by "His Airness" at the turn of the century.
Tech specs include a breathable mesh and suede upper for flexibility, while responsive foam underfoot offers a soft step. The plush tongue and collar add extra comfort and make for an easy on/off. Lastly, the molded plastic support wings provide midfoot containment.
Hurts signed a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, he has quickly become the face of the company's ultra-talented NFL roster.
The company even tasked Hurts with kicking off its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign in December by breaking NFL uniform rules. Jordan Brand paid the fine because you can't ban greatness.
Hurts has headlined multiple marketing campaigns highlighting his on-field achievements, but now it is up to him to power the brand's latest silhouette off the field.
To underestimate Hurts or Jordan Brand would be a mistake. Look to see a lot more of the Jordan Trunner O/S throughout the fall and winter.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
