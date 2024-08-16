Jalen Hurts Wore Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Before Eagles Game
We do not want to overreact, but the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 2-0 in the NFL preseason on Thursday night. Philadelphia narrowly defeated the New England Patriots 14-13 without their starting quarterback.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sat out the preseason game but still brought the heat with his pregame sneakers. The two-time NFL Pro Bowler rocked a pair of the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 SP.
The iconic sneaker boutique has teamed up with Nike on several collaborations over the years, including multiple iterations of the brand's most iconic silhouette.
Hurts wore the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 SP in the "Pink Prime" colorway. The kicks were released in November 2022 for $150 in limited quantities. They now hover between $200-$300 in most sizes on sneaker resale websites.
The "Pink Prime" colorway is taken from the AF1 Multi-Color Patent project, a collaborative series celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1.
The colorway takes cues from Undefeated's Nike Dunk High NL from 2005. It features a paneled patent leather upper in a clashing mix of powder blue, brown, black, and purple.
Other important details include the 'UNDFTD' lace dubrae and a bright yellow tongue tag marked with Undefeated's Five Strikes logo. Lastly, the insignia is repeated on the lateral heel.
Hurts is a Jordan Brand athlete after signing a sneaker deal with the company last August. So it is funny to see him rocking Nike sneakers before a game. Nevertheless, fans can count on Hurts to wear Air Jordan cleats once he does return to the field.
