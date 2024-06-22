James Harden Announces Release Dates for His Adidas Sneakers
The Los Angeles Clippers season came to an early end this year, and now the team must work on a new contract with shooting guard James Harden. The 10x NBA All-Star has a player option for the final year of his contract and will command a big payday.
Luckily for athletes and fans, Harden is spreading the wealth this summer. Harden announced multiple release dates for his eighth signature sneaker with adidas.
The adidas Harden Vol. 8 was a smash hit. Sports Illustrated named it one of the top ten sneakers of the NBA season. However, it was almost too successful as it kept selling out in multiple colorways.
It has been difficult for the sneaker community to get their hands on Harden's kicks, but that is soon to change. Adidas and Harden posted pictures of six unreleased colorways of the hoop shoes and their release dates on social media on Friday.
Harden called it his "new flavors," while adidas dubbed it the "Harden Vol. 8 FW24" collection. Below is a breakdown of each colorway and its respective release date.
- July 1: The black and white "After Hours" colorway releases on Monday, July 1.
- August 1: The yellow and black "Crew Yellow" colorway releases on Thursday, August 1.
- September 1: The red and black "Luxury Red" colorway releases on Sunday, September 1.
- October 1: The purple and black "Purple Burst" colorway releases on Tuesday, October 1.
- November 1: The white and grey "Uno" colorway releases on Friday, November 1.
- November 15: The pink and black "Red Blend" colorway inspired by Harden's wine company releases on Friday, November 15.
Like every other style of Harden's eighth signature sneaker, the upcoming colorways will cost $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website. NBA fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all of the most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
