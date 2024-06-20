Anthony Edwards' Adidas Sneakers Get 3 Olympics Colorways
The NBA season is over, but basketball never stops. Even better, hoop shoes only accelerate during the summer. That is especially true every four years during the Summer Olympics.
Earlier this spring, we learned Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards would play in the Paris games. Edwards will be the only adidas athlete on the Team USA roster.
Despite not having much representation on the hardwood during the Olympics, that is not stopping adidas from full-court pressing the competition.
Edwards' first signature sneaker, the adidas AE 1, will be released in three USA-themed colorways for the Summer Games. Below are some rough mock-ups and details we know about the sneakers upcoming release.
There are still no official pictures or release details for the adidas AE 1 'Olympics' pack. However, it is safe to assume the patriotic basketball shoes will hit shelves in August during Team USA's quest for a gold medal.
Additionally, every colorway of the adidas AE 1 has cost $120 in adult sizes, $100 in youth sizes, and $80 in children's sizes. That pricing range is unlikely to change for these upcoming colorways.
Edwards' first signature sneaker was a breath of fresh air for the footwear community. Sports Illustrated named it the number one new basketball shoe of the NBA season thanks to its innovative design and bold marketing campaigns.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, every colorway of the adidas AE 1 that has launched subsequently sold out. Online shoppers will have to resort to sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT if they want to purchase Edwards' sold-out sneakers.
We cannot wait for the Summer Olympics. Not only will it give the sneaker community plenty of exciting footwear to fawn over, but we also get to see if there will be more beef between Jordan Brand and adidas. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
