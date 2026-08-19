Jason Williams Debuts SLAM x Nike Hyperflights at Rucker Park

NBA legend Jason Williams will always hold a special place in the hearts of Millennial basketball fans. But thanks to his legendary highlight reels and popular podcast, Williams' aura continues to grow. That has to be one of the reasons why Nike re-signed the retired hooper earlier this year and made him the face of the retro Hyperflight line.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight has already dropped in one of Williams' player-exclusive colorways from his days with the Sacramento Kings, quickly followed by general-release designs. This week, Williams debuted two more colorways at the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 8 at Rucker Park in New York City.

Williams debuted the Nike Zoom Hyperflight in the "Safety Orange" and "Platinum" colorways. Both sneakers are part of a limited-edition collaboration between SLAM and Nike. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each hoop shoe.

SLAM x Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Safety Orange"

The SLAM x Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Safety Orange" colorway was released in limited numbers for $170 in adult sizes on August 15, 2026. The kicks quickly sold out, but are available on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $233 on StockX.

The silhouette sports a Safety Orange upper with Smoke Grey and Black detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos pop off the sides in White, while SLAM branding throughout the shoe completes the legendary look.

The "Safety Orange" colorway graced the cover of SLAM 40, alongside other silhouettes in the collection. Williams provided the magazine with the following quote: "My favorite part about the Hyperflight is the shine — for my teammates — cause without them, there wouldn't be no PEs."

SLAM x Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Platinum"

Williams was not done grabbing sneaker headlines. He later debuted the unreleased SLAM x Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Platinum" colorway. Currently, there is no release information for the eye-catching colorway. However, it is sure to garner even more attention thanks to its Sacramento Kings-inspired aesthetic.

The silhouette features a Platinum Silver upper with black detailing. The purple Nike Swoosh logos appear on the lateral forefoot, while "JWILL" branding appears on the heels in white. Last but not least, the SLAM wordmark appears on the tongues.

As Williams reasserts himself in the sneaker and podcast industry, fans can expect to see a lot more of "White Chocolate" in the near future. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.