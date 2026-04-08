Jason Williams' Nike Sneakers Are Still Available Online

NBA legend Jason Williams has always maintained a loyal legion of basketball fans. However, the Sacramento Kings icon has taken on a bigger role in the hoop space and sneaker industry in 2026.

In addition to launching a popular podcast, Williams signed a new contract with Nike in February. As part of the deal, Williams becomes the face of the newly released retro editions of the Nike Zoom Hyperlight.

At the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Nike dropped Williams' player-exclusive colorway in limited numbers. The silhouette sported Kings' purple, complete with details like No. 55 and "JWILL" on the heels. Sadly, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Jason Williams" colorway sold out quickly and has an average resale price of $242 on StockX.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway. | Nike

Shopping Information

However, the silver lining is that more colorways are set to be released throughout this year, and the second style to drop is still sitting on shelves. The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" dropped in March for $170 in adult sizes and is still in stock on Nike.com and Foot Locker.

Unlike the "Jason Williams" colorway, the "Patent Black" does not feature any of the player-exclusive details like Williams' jersey number or nickname. But it still is an amazing model from the peak of basketball shoes' golden era.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway. | Nike

Nike Zoom Hyperflight History

Designed by legendary footwear designer Eric Avar, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight first launched in 2001. It featured the futuristic aesthetic of the new millennium, and Williams was the perfect player to headline the basketball shoe. It sports a sleek, minimalist design. Plus, the synthetic leather upper and Zoom Air cushioning made it pop off the basketball court.

Williams was the perfect torchbearer of the Nike Zoom Hyperflight line during the early 2000s and starred in some of the most unforgettable commercials of that time.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway. | Nike

Jason Williams x Nike

On his podcast, Hoopin' N Hollerin', Williams lamented the fact that his Nike contract ended during his playing career and he signed a new deal with AND1 (a good fit given the rise of streetball and his playstyle). However, he always remained loyal to Nike. So much so that he never let his kids purchase shoes or apparel from other brands.

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway. | Nike

It is just the beginning of a new partnership between Williams and Nike, so fans can expect more exciting drops thoughout the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.