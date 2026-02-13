Nike Re-Signs Jason Williams and Drops His Retro Sneakers

NBA legend Jason Williams has signed a new sneaker deal with Nike. The announcement coincides with the retro release of his player-exclusive Nike Hyperflight colorway.

According to Nick DePaula, Williams will be the face of the upcoming Nike Hyperflight Retro for the 25th anniversary of the patent leather cult classic sneaker and will host a SNKRS launch event this weekend in Los Angeles.

BREAKING: NBA legend Jason Williams has officially re-signed with Nike. 📄✍️



“White Chocolate” will be the face of the upcoming Nike Hyperflight Retro for the 25th anniversary of the patent leather cult classic sneaker — and will host a SNKRS launch event this weekend in LA. pic.twitter.com/OWGCM0SMNO — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 12, 2026

Immediately upon entering the NBA in 1998, Williams established himself as the most exciting point guard in the league. During his early years with the Sacramento Kings, Williams became one of the faces of the Nike Hyperflight.

Designed by legendary footwear designer Eric Avar, the Nike Zoom Hyperflight first launched in 2001. It embodied the futuristic aesthetic of the new millennium, and Williams was the perfect player to headline the shoe.

It featured a sleek, minimalist design. Even better, the synthetic leather upper and Zoom Air cushioning made it pop off the basketball court.

WHITE CHOCOLATE: Jason Williams’ Nike Zoom Hyperflight PE is releasing with his name and number on it ⚪️🍫



🗓️ Spring 2026

📝 IV5768-500

💵 $170 pic.twitter.com/DR6TWok4xl — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) January 9, 2026

After 25 years, Williams' iconic purple-and-black colorway is finally re-releasing. The silhouette remains true to the original with important details like the No. 55 and "JWILL" on the heels.

The limited-edition drop takes place for $170 in adult sizes on Saturday, Feb. 14. Old-school NBA fans can try to buy the highly anticipated hoop shoes at Nike's "SNKRS Cafeteria" pop-up event at Crenshaw High School.

Sneakerheads who cannot make the trip to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend can expect a wider release and more colorways in the future.

Fans who do not want to miss out can find the shoes on trusted resale websites like StockX and GOAT. However, the Nike Air Zoom Hyperflight 'OG J-Will' PE already has a high asking price on those resale platforms.

Down to the #55 and JWill logo, the Nike Hyperflight returns this Saturday at ASW with the OG detailing intact.



White Chocolate broke down his ties with the Swoosh and his upcoming releases on the @hoopinghollerin pod. pic.twitter.com/OE87KEbBWa — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) February 12, 2026

Williams broke the news himself on the Hoopin' N Hollerin' podcast earlier this week. Williams explained that he left Nike for AND1 during his career, but remained loyal to Nike during his retirement.

Williams even joked, "Like I won't even give my kids my credit card to go buy Under Armour or something like that. They gotta go get their mom's credit card."

With the NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, fans can expect more exciting sneaker storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

