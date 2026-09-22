Jason Williams' Nike Hyperflight is 19% Off Online

NBA legend Jason Williams wore Nike throughout most of his unforgettable career. Williams maintained a strong affinity for the brand even into retirement. Earlier this year, Williams re-signed with Nike before the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend.

It was more than a symbolic gesture. Williams became the face of the retro Nike Zoom Hyperflight line. Nike released the player-exclusive "J-Will" colorway in Sacramento Kings colors before a series of general-release designs and even a collaboration with SLAM. Now, one of the four colorways is discounted online.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black"

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Patent Black" colorway was released in March 2026. The retro basketball shoes are marked down from $170 to $136.97 (19% off) at Nike.com. Even better for fans, the old-school hoop shoes have an average resale price of $108 on StockX.

The "Patent Black" colorway features a monochromatic black design with white accents. The Nike Swooshes and "Flight" branding pop off the patent leather in white stitching. None of Williams' branding is on the shoe, but it is reminiscent of what he wore with the Sacramento Kings.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Varsity Red"

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Varsity Red" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Varsity Red" colorway was released on September 1, 2026. The shoes are still in stock for $170 on Nike.com. Meanwhile, many sizes are available below the average resale price of $112 on StockX.

The "Varsity Red" colorway sports the same sleek design with patent leather and black details. The Nike Swooshes appear in white, while the "Flight" branding graces the heels in Varsity Red and black. There is no "J-Will" branding, but it does remind us of his time with the Miami Heat.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Unseen Hours DMV"

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Unseen Hours DMV" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "Unseen Hours DMV" colorway was released in May 2026. The shoes are available for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.com. They have an average resale price of $99 on StockX, with the asking price below that in several sizes.

This special-edition colorway pays tribute to the DMV-area. Its Hyper Pink upper is a nod to the Cherry Blossom trees, while DMV branding completes the tribute to the basketball-obsessed region.

Nike Zoom Hyperflight "SLAM"

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "SLAM" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Zoom Hyperflight "SLAM" colorway was released in August 2026. The shoes have a retail price of $170 on Nike.com. Currently, the average resale price is $236 on StockX.

Williams helped debut these kicks at Rucker Park earlier this summer. They are part of a limited-edition colorway with the legendary basketball magazine SLAM. They feature a mix of Safety Orange and Smoke Grey with black detailing.

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