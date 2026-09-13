The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro is 39% Off Online

Over the past year, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro has dropped in dozens of colorways. It's been a balanced mix of new, OG, and team bank colorways. The retro performance basketball shoe is nearing the end of its production cycle, which means major savings for savvy shoppers.

Only three colorways of the model are still available on the Nike website. Luckily, they are three stylish designs. Even better, they are marked down by 39% online (without a discount code). Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro had a retail price of $190 in adult sizes, but is marked down to $114.97 (39% off) at Nike.com. The three colorways are "Hornets," "WNBA," and "Light Silver Stream,"

The basketball shoes will not last long at such a discounted price. Fans who miss the online sales event can still find the kicks at a major discounted price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro. | Nike

All three of the discounted colorways are technically new designs, but play on familiar themes. The teal and purple "Hornets" colorway dropped in honor of the 30th anniversary of the 1996 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the "WNBA" colorway coincided with the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game. Lastly, the "Light Silver Stream" is a familiar color palette we have seen before.

Best of all, each shoe features the fan-favorite design elements that made the shoes so popular when they were first released. The lateral Nike Swooshes, Kobe Sheath logos, and other Kobe branding automatically make you feel like the Black Mamba. And each shoe comes with extra laces for good measure.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro. | Nike

It is hard to improve on the original Nike Kobe 9 EM Low, but the Protro series found a way. Tech specs include an Engineered Mesh upper for breathability, a new Nike React foam midsole, and a cable lacing system.

The unmatched "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern remains true to the original, but with modest improvements. According to Nike, the pressure-mapping-designed, minimal-rubber outsole delivers durable traction and mimics the foot's natural contours.

Nike Kobe 9 History

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro. | Nike

Bryant missed a lot of time to due to injuries during his final seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, that time coincided with incredible sneakers. Bryant wore the Nike Kobe 9 during the 2013-14 NBA season. The shoe dropped in three styles: Elite (Flyknit), Elite High (Flyknit), and the EM (Engineered Mesh).

We have come a long way since the days of Nike Kobe sneakers selling out immediately, and we are glad the shoes are finally available at affordable prices for fans. Meanwhile, Nike continues to push the line forward with new innovations. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.