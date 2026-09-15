Tim Hardaway's Nike Air Bakin Returns in Miami Heat Colorway
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Legendary NBA point guard Tim Hardaway carved out his own lane in the basketball and sneaker world. From his iconic "UTEP two-step" to his aggressive Nike sneakers, Hardaway was not to be messed with on the court.
That fiery spirit and undeniable style made Hardaway a fan favorite everywhere he played. But today, we focus on his time with the Miami Heat, as the Nike Air Bakin High SP is returning in the OG colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated hoop shoes.
Release Information
The Nike Air Bakin High SP "Varsity Red" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
Even Michael Jordan and Penny Hardaway's most beloved retro kicks are sitting on shelves. However, "Tim Bug" could still shake up the sneaker industry. If the shoes sell out on release day, fans can find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Colorway Details
The OG colorway features a black mesh base with Varsity Red synthetic nubuck overlays. Yellow rope laces pull the shoe and the Heat-themed colorway together. The classic "Nike Air" appears on the tongues and heels in Varsity Red.
White Nike Swoosh logos pop off the midsole and ankle collars. Retro Nike Basketball branding graces the top of the toe box. Meanwhile, the visible Max Air unit in the heel adds a fresh touch. Lastly, the black rubber outsole completes the homage.
Tech Specs
Eric Avar created a masterpiece with the Nike Air Bakin in 1997. It fit the era perfectly and continues to age well. The chunky silhouette features a ribbed upper with ample padding around the high-cut ankle collar.
A Phylon midsole sits underfoot with an encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the forefoot and an exposed Max Air unit in the heel. The extra-durable rubber outsole is good for sharpening your crossover on the hardwood or outdoor courts.
Tim Hardaway x Nike
Hardaway was not a signature Nike athlete, but he was the face of the Nike Air Bakin. He appeared in multiple marketing campaigns and elevated the shoe to new heights.
The shoe was not without controversy, as there were issues with the wordmark used in the original Nike Air branding. The logo was changed, but the shoe remained incredibly popular.
Nike Air Bakin Legacy
Still, the Nike Air Bakin was so popular that it has enjoyed limited retro releases in 1997, 2007, 2014, 2023, and 2026. It even inspired a recent colorway of Kevin Durant's 18th signature shoe.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr