Jayson Tatum Teaches People How To Tie Their Shoes on YouTube
One of the coolest things about the current generation of athletes is that they have been on social media for most (if not all) of their lives. Fans can look back at the lives of their favorite athletes like a family scrapbook.
Of all the NBA players, perhaps no player has a more well-documented history than Jayson Tatum. Before the Boston Celtics forward was an all-NBA player with a signature Jordan Brand sneaker, he was a student navigating the early days of YouTube.
Many years ago, Tatum took a web design class where he had to create a YouTube video instructing the world on how to tie a tie. Today, he is teaching people how to tie a shoe.
Tatum recently made his long-awaited return to YouTube for a 78-second long instructional video where he used his all-new Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex" to inform the world on how to tie a shoe, bunny-ears style.
Like everything associated with Tatum, it's family-friendly and heart-warming. Athletes and fans choose between two colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Tatum's second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand launched in February and has been a hit with people of all ages. Consumers can read our complete story here. The performance model is lightweight, supportive, and pops on the court thanks to its futuristic design.
While the sneaker community eagerly awaits more colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2, we can enjoy watching the Boston Celtics star show off his kicks throughout the NBA Playoffs this spring and summer.
