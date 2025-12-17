The Nike Kobe 3 'Royal Pulse' Arrives on Christmas Eve

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's third signature Nike basketball shoe made its long-awaited return in August. Unfortunately, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro remains overshadowed by its low-top successors.

The upside for consumers was that the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' stuck around on shelves long enough to get a price cut at select retailers before the holiday season.

First revealed by Vanessa Bryant last month, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro will soon be released in its second colorway. The 'Royal Pulse' (also called the "Christmas" colorway by fans) arrives just in time for the big holiday.

Release Information

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 24. Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes in adult ($210) and big kid ($132) sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Despite it being a holiday release, there is no special packaging. But the shoes do come with a Kobe Sheath logo ornament, and an extra set of laces reinforces the ice-cold, frozen nature of this design.

Heels of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

This colorway has already garnered more hype than the 'Halo' colorway, and that will only increase when some NBA players wear the shoes on Christmas Day. But that does not guarantee a sell-out for the festive kicks.

Design Details

Details on the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

The 'Royal Pulse' colorway features a beautiful gradient design that shifts from a frigid shade of Royal Pulse at the toes to an icy white heel. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos pop off the shoe in Metallic Chrome.

A very noticeable icy graphic is applied throughout the shoe, with the blue insoles featuring white Kobe branding. Lastly, the Royal Pulse outsole features a University Gold Swoosh as a nod to the Minneapolis Lakers.

More: The ultimate holiday shopping guide for Kobe Bryant fans.

Tech Specs

Outsole of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

This Nike Kobe 3 Protro honors the original while bringing some modern tech to Bryant's third signature shoe. Known for its intricate, net-inspired upper and high-cut design, all of the familar aesthetics remain the same.

However, the updated model comes equipped with an updated tongue and upper for added comfort and breathability. Quick and responsive, the underfoot tech includes a full-length Air Zoom strobel and lightweight Cushlon foam.

Lastly, an upgraded traction pattern creates a grippier feel than the original. Keep it ice cold in every moment—freeze your opponents and pose a threat every time you touch the ball.

History

Side view of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

Bryant originally debuted the Nike Kobe 3 in 2007. He won the NBA MVP award that season and carried the Lakers to the NBA Finals before falling short to the Boston Celtics.

The shoes were immediately overshadowed by the Nike HyperDunk, which debuted at the 2008 Olympics, and the Nike Kobe 4, which Bryant wore en route to the first of back-to-back NBA Championships.

Despite the lack of releases, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro has more exciting styles dropping. Best of all, Nike is launching a low-top version in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

