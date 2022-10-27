Jayson Tatum Provides Update on Signature Shoe

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum Teases Release Date for Signature Shoe

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's first signature sneaker with Jordan Brand is releasing sooner than expected.
© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

We are just over one week into the 2022-23 NBA season, and there has been no shortage of highlights. The Boston Celtics have gotten off to a hot start, thanks to the stellar play of Jayson Tatum.

The All-NBA forward leads the Celtics with 32.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Tatum is poised for another career year, and Jordan Brand will be by his side to make it extra memorable.

Tatum recently sat down for a long-form interview with television host Graham Bensinger. During the interview, Tatum discussed his upcoming signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

Thanks to Bensinger's work, we now know Tatum's first signature basketball shoe will release in March 2023. That is significantly earlier than previously reported. Below is everything we know about the first installment of Tatum's signature line.

Jordan Tatum 1 Information

Jayson Tatum celebrates during a game.

Jordan Brand and Jayson Tatum have big plans for 2023.

Tatum's first signature shoe is expected to be called the Jordan Tatum 1. However, the name is subject to change. According to Tatum, the performance basketball shoe will launch in March 2023.

According to reports from Sole Retriever, at least three colorways are already planned for Summer 2023. The “Zoo,” "St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade" colorways will enjoy general releases. The Jordan Tatum 1 will cost $120 in adult sizes.

There are still no official images or tech specs. Of course, Tatum has worked closely with Jordan Brand on the design of his shoe. He even told Bensinger that he has a sample pair at his house.

After starting his career with Nike, Tatum signed a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand in July 2019. Over the past three years, Tatum has regularly worn the flagship Air Jordan models in Player Exclusive (PE) colorways.

Tatum joins a strong cast of signature athletes for Jumpman. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook all have signature sneaker lines with Jordan Brand.

Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for more updates on Tatum's signature line and all your sneaker news.

