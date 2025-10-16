Jayson Tatum Welcomes Fans to 4 Cities in Rare Sneaker Pack
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not the conversation. Tatum's signature sneaker line with Jordan Brand is going full steam ahead, which includes a limited-edition sneaker pack that spans the globe.
Last year, Tatum paid tribute to Boston with the "Welcome To The Garden" pack. This year, he is taking fans to his hometown of St. Louis. This pack is his way of introducing the world to the city that shaped him.
The 'Welcome to St. Louis' colorway is a love letter to the rhythm of Tatum's hometown. It is inspired by the iconic music scene and early 2000s swagger. It will drop on November 7 at select Foot Lockers and Nike direct stores in St. Louis and Boston.
It features suede and white accents that nod to distressed denim. The mesh panels are reminiscent of throwback jerseys, while chrome finishes on the Jumpman and Tatum logos evoke classic car culture. Lastly, the '0' on the heel is a personal nod to Tatum's signature chain, which echoes the blue alternate jerseys worn by his hometown team.
Recognizing Tatum's global presence, the pack expands to three more cities - Tokyo, London, and Shanghai. Each with its own rhythm and cultural heartbeat:
Welcome to Tokyo: Inspired by jazz kissas - vinyl-focused cafes dedicated to the appreciation of recorded jazz music. The colorway blends the technical aesthetic of audio equipment with the warm, inviting atmosphere of these spaces. It is a nod to the vintage signage and the soft blue glow of sound systems. It will drop on October 23 at Tokyo23.
Welcome to London: A gritty, underground vibe built for city utility. It is designed to withstand the elements and stay comfortable on foot all day. Subtle color cues are inspired by the seat patterns of the Bakerloo and Victoria line trains. It will drop on November 16 at Bouncewear London.
Welcome to Shanghai: A luxurious take on the city's mega dance clubs. This colorway captures the contrast of glowing lights against deep shadows, with rich textures and finishes that evoke the opulence and energy of the nightlife.
The Shanghai shoes will not be available at retail. The product will be seeded exclusively to a select group of cultural connectors and tastemakers to help bring the story to life authentically within the region.
