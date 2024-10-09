Jayson Tatum Sent Celtics-Themed Sneakers to Barstool's Dave Portnoy
Two weeks ago, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum officially unveiled his third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. The Jordan Tatum 3 is scheduled to be released in an array of exciting colorways over the next several months.
To help build hype for the performance model, Jordan Brand teamed up with the Boston-based brand CNCPTS on a special sneaker pack. Additionally, Jumpman began seeding the kicks to celebrities.
One of those lucky recipients is Barstool owner and Celtics superfan Dave Portnoy. Below is Portnoy's video of the unboxing and a breakdown of what fans must know about the limited-edition sneakers.
Portnoy captioned his video, "Opening night banner celebration sneakers locked and loaded thanks to @jaytatum0 "Welcome to the Garden" #celtics." In the video, Portnoy thanked Tatum and expressed his excitement for the Opening Night of the NBA season.
For fans wanting to know more about the sneaker pack, The CNCPTS exclusive includes the Jordan Tatum 3 and the Air Jordan 1 Low in a special version of the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway sold together in a custom green double box.
The set cost $300 and was sold exclusively at CNCPTS on October 5. The sneaker pack sold out quickly, and online shoppers must now resort to sneaker resale websites.
Fans who were not able to get their hands on the sneaker pack and do not want to pay resale prices can soon purchase the general release version of the Jordan Tatum 3 "Welcome to the Garden" colorway on the Nike website.
Tatum started his career with Nike before signing a signature sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in 2019. Since then, Jordan Brand's investment in Tatum has paid off. He has a sneaker line that is popular with hoopers of all ages. Tatum's third signature sneaker is the best installment yet.
The Jordan Tatum 3 features a flexible textile upper that helps the model remain the lightest performance shoes in the Jordan Brand collection. Meanwhile, the Cushlon foam and springy Air Zoom unit help provide a smooth ride on and off the court.
With Opening Night of NBA regular season quickly approaching, fans can expect Tatum and Jordan Brand to grab more headlines soon. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.