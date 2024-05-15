Jewell Loyd "Drops Gems" in Nike x Foot Locker Ad for WNBA Season
It has been an eventful week for Seattle Storm guard Jewel Loyd. The 5x WNBA All-Star had her player-exclusive colorway of the Nike G.T. Cut 3 released to the public. Now, Loyd is starring in a new national ad campaign for Foot Locker.
In 'Dropping Gems,' Loyd pays homage to the generation of players before her who have helped pave the way. Loyd once considered herself a "diamond in the rough," but she now shines bright on and off the court. Loyd is ready to share her wisdom with the next generation of players so they can "shine even brighter" than her.
Loyd's inspiring narration includes footage from her Dropping Gems clinic, a basketball activation hosted by Foot Locker and Nike earlier this year, where Jewell "dropped gems" to future talent.
Accompanied by youth players and Foot Locker's iconic Stripers, Loyd translates her dedication, commitment, and success to those ready to take the game by storm. Loyd is seen rocking the Nike G.T. Cut 3, designed to help players create separation from their opponent with optimal speed.
'Dropping Gems' is the latest installment of The Clinic –– a year-long partnership between Foot Locker, Nike and Jordan Brand. The sportswear giants unveiled The Clinic earlier this year with the mission of bringing the best of the court and culture to basketball fans, sneaker enthusiasts, and local communities.
The program comes to life through interactive activations, high-reach media, basketball clinics, social media content, community events, and more –– providing a unique way for fans to interact with these leading basketball brands.
Through exclusive moments with Nike and Jordan Brand's athletes and Foot Locker's iconic Stripers, The Clinic inspires the next generation of basketball on and off the court.
The WNBA season is just tipping off, and Loyd already has points on the board. We cannot wait to see what the veteran guard has in store for her this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the WNBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Kelsey Plum wants "All the Smoke" with her new Under Armour sneakers.