Julius Randle Talks Dymatize and His Dream Sneaker Collaboration

Last month, shoppers at the Sam's Club in Shakopee, Minnesota, were in for a surprise. Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Julius Randle appeared for a 90-minute event on behalf of Dymatize. It marked the beginning of a powerful new partnership.

Randle is the latest member of Dymatize's star-studded roster. The bruising power forward has grown to rely on the brand's protein shakes to help him perform at the highest levels in the NBA. Plus, it helps him recover after physical games and challenging workouts.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Randle about his favorite Dymatize products, unique footwear journey in the NBA, and dream sneaker collaboration.

Julius Randle for Dymatize. | Dymatize

What do you like about Dymatize?

I think it was great because you go into the summer and you're trying to figure out how to improve. I'm always trying to improve my game, but also just improve my body, get stronger, better nutrition, and all that stuff.

Our nutritionist knows to have the Dymatize in my locker as soon as we're done playing. Just to make sure I have what I need from a supplement standpoint and make sure I'm properly fueled and recovering.

Julius Randle for Dymatize. | Dymatize

What is your favorite Dymatize product?

I would say Cocoa Pebbles. That's my favorite. I love chocolate, and it tastes really good. Obviously, you'll want to have something that tastes pretty good, and it's always in my locker or in my bag after a game.

Julius Randle for Dymatize. | Dymatize

Why did you prefer Dymatize over other brands? It's a very crowded industry.

Yeah, it definitely is. I definitely want to make sure that I'm putting the right things into my body. I'm huge on that. I have my own chef, nutritionist, and doctors that I work with when we were looking at everything and assessing everything. We felt like this was the best fit.

So, I'm good at assessing everything, and Dymatize was the perfect fit, and it just happens to be that it tastes great as well. So, I got my cake and got to eat it too.

Do you ever notice a difference if you miss a day without Dymatize?

I'm in such a good routine that, if I miss a day, I wouldn't feel it. But if I missed a day or two or whatever, like, eventually it will catch up. So I definitely feel the difference. And like I said, it might not hit me the next day, but I'll feel it if I'm not getting my proper nutrition and supplement recovery and stuff like that. I definitely feel the difference for sure.

Julius Randle for Dymatize. | Dymatize

Switching gears to footwear, how would you describe your sneaker journey in the NBA?

I pretty much wore the other brand for my whole life, up until the past two or three years with Skechers. It was actually all I knew, and all I ever wore. It was just kind of like ingrained in me and never thought of anything different.

Once my deal was up and I was assessing everything, what I wanted to do, I knew I wanted to do something different. I don't want to just keep doing the same thing. I wanted to have a little bit more impact and input in what I was doing.

When Skechers was bought to me, I was kind of thrown off. I was like, 'Why? Why would I do that?' It was also risky because I was coming off a pretty serious ankle injury and an off-season surgery. It was risky. I'm glad I took that risk and gave them a chance.

I tried to shoe on, I met with them multiple times, and I was just blown away, not just by their team, but their products, what goes into everything, and just how large the company is. I knew that they had all the resources to make this a successful brand and has been very successful for the basketball side so far.

Then, for me to be the first athlete to sign on was also a pretty cool thing. It was like I can be the foundation and the starting point of something. And it was important for me, lastly, to be a part of a brand and a family that would live beyond my basketball years. Once I'm done playing basketball, this would be something I'll still be a part of in a family that I'll still be a part of. So, that was a big reason why as well.

Julius Randle signed with Skechers in October 2023. | John Jones-Imagn Images

What shoes are you wearing off the court this winter?

Oh! I've been a big Skechers Hyper Burst guy. That's like my go-to.

Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

I would do a collab with Dymatize and Skechers. A Cocoa Pebbles x Skechers x Dymatize collab. And who knows, we might have something in the works already. You'll find out. That's definitely where I'm going.

