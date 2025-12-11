Kobe Bryant's Game-Worn Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" Hit Auction Block

The two-time defending champion Los Angeles Lakers faced the newly formed "Big Three" of the Miami Heat on Christmas Day 2010. To mark the occasion, Lakers guard Kobe Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" colorway.

It became the most popular colorway of the most popular basketball shoe of the 21st century. The shoes initially launched in 2010 and later as a Protro model (performance + retro) in 2020.

However, there is only one pair of the original shoes Bryant wore on that historic day. Luckily for collectors, they have a rare shot at buying some of the most iconic hoop shoes in history.

Auction Information

Kobe Bryant's one-of-one Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

Today, JOOPITER proudly debuted the singular game-worn pair of Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" sneakers Bryant wore on Christmas Day 2010.

"The Grinch" is available to view at Canon Collectibles, Beverly Hills, from December 15-19, with viewings by appointment only through the holidays.

Canon Collectibles, founded by partners Guy Starkman and Will Makris in 2025, is a gallery of vintage legends and modern rarities, prepared for those who collect with intention. Further information on "The Grinch" is available upon request by JOOPITER.

Details

Details on Kobe Bryant's original Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

The Lakers legend stepped onto the court, introducing bright green shoes that remain one of the most enigmatic and coveted pieces of footwear in history. While originally dubbed the "Green Mamba," the shoe's two-toned green scales and red tongue logo gave it a holiday look.

This unique look, coupled with its launch on Christmas Day, led to the colloquial nickname "The Grinch." Even the most storied footwear in history—like the Ruby Red Slippers from The Wizard of Oz—were produced in multiple pairs for filming.

Several authenticated examples exist, distributing their legacy among multiple surviving specimens. By contrast, "The Grinch" is the definitive example of a cultural moment distilled into a single pair of shoes, a level of concentration rarely found in modern artifacts.

History

Kobe Bryant's original Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

There is no second pair or rotation pair: the example on offer is the complete and only artifact. Photomatched decisively by MeiGray to the 2010 game—a broadcast viewed worldwide and a fixed point in the visual history of basketball—this single pair gave birth to one of the most recognizable sneaker designs ever created.

Bryant signed both shoes before his tragic passing in January 2020. Following the $12.9 million sale of the 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan and Bryant card this August, "The Grinch" sneakers are poised to break the $10 million sales threshold, with the potential for even higher.

As the collecting world continues to prioritize cultural significance as the ultimate currency of value, "The Grinch" concentrates extraordinary cultural, visual, and historical force into one singular object: the genesis pair of Bryant's most iconic basketball shoes.

Why It Matters

Branding on the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" basketball shoes. | JOOPITER

"JOOPITER is proud to introduce an item that transcends sneakers, sport, fashion, pop culture, and even collecting as we have traditionally known it," said Caitlin Donovan, JOOPITER's Global Head of Sale said.

"It is the physical origin of one of the most important moments in modern basketball and sneaker history, compressed into a single artifact, an opportunity for collectors to own an object of this magnitude come once in a lifetime."

With NBA on Christmas Day quickly approaching, fans can expect to see more retro versions of the original on the court. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

