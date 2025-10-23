Jordan Brand Dunks On Cooper Flagg for Recreating Michael Jordan Photo
If the basketball world has learned anything about Michael Jordan, it is that he takes things personally. That extends to the quick-witted social media team he employs at Jordan Brand.
Jordan's legendary trash talk (backed up by performance) has clearly shaped the company ethos. Chime posted an Instagram ad featuring Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg recreating Jordan's iconic "Wings" photo.
The caption read, "It's time for @cooper_flagg to fly, wings sold separately." Naturally, the most-liked comment in the replies was from the Jumpman social media team: "Insufficient funds."
It was a bold move by someone on the Chime marketing team to go with an homage to Jordan that teetered dangerously between funny and irreverent. Basketball fans in the comment section are divided over the tactic.
Had it been a Jordan Brand athlete, it might not have been such a big deal. However, Flagg signed a sneaker deal with New Balance before his freshman season at Duke. Now, just one game into his NBA career, Flagg is one of the most popular players for New Balance, and thus a competitor to Jordan Brand.
Earlier this week, New Balance dropped Flagg's first player-exclusive colorway of the Hesi Low v2—and it sold out online quickly. The 18-year-old has a bright future in the NBA and footwear industry.
Despite the friendly trash talk and competition in the marketplace, it is all love between Flagg and Jordan. The rising star and the greatest basketball player of all time recently linked up at the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Mavericks reporters asked Flagg about the meeting on NBA Media Day, and the rookie spoke with a high level of respect for Jordan.
"Meeting Michael Jordan is just... I mean, that's my goat. That's somebody I've always seen as a goat in my household. So I think it was a dream come true, but it was just really cool. He was able to take the time to meet me," said Flagg.
As evidenced by last night's 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Flagg will have to take his lumps throughout his rookie season. That includes being careful around clever social media teams waiting to catch you sleeping at the rim.
The 2025-26 NBA regular season is here, and so is the trash talk and sneaker battles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.