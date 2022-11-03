Jordan Brand Announces Collaboration with Eastside Golf

Jordan Brand x Eastside Golf

Jordan Brand & Eastside Golf's "Out the Mud" collection includes apparel, accessories, shoes, and cleats. Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand became an industry leader by remaining true to its values and creating an inclusive coalition. The Jordan Brand family includes athletes, entertainers, and creative visionaries whose purpose has inspired excellence for themselves and their community.

For the second time, Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf have partnered to create a capsule collection, combining influences from basketball culture and their authentic experiences. The collection is designed to inspire young Black professionals to see themselves in the game of golf.

While being “in the mud” is considered a negative, many young entrepreneurs are embracing mud as the inspiration for the community to keep rising.

Eastside Golf Founder Olajuwon Ajanaku said, "No matter how dirty you have to get, you gotta take that shot if you’re ever going to take your game to that next level. It can’t be avoided, nor can it be negotiated with. Our journey to this collection was filled with adversity, but it was that same struggle that drove us to achieve at the highest level."

On Course Collection

The collection aspires to show that golf is, and can be, a way to help you win in life. Jordan Brand

The On Course apparel collection consists of polo shirts ($75-$85), pants ($125), a jacket ($200), and a golf shoe bag ($60). Athletes can view official images and learn more about the On Course collection on the Nike website. Below is more information on the three Air Jordan x Eastside Golf Cleats.

Air Jordan 12 Low x Eastside Golf Cleat ($220)

Fairway-ready, this Air Jordan 12 low features a “Midnight Navy” colored upper and white pebbled leather mudguard. Gold-plated accents are found on the eyelets and quarter panel’s Jumpman-branded overlays, while the interiors are lined with a red-orange tone which threads the entire “Out the mud” collection. Traditional Jumpman logos on the tongues have been swapped for Eastside Golf’s signature logo, and the bottoms have been fashioned with see-through spikes.

Air Jordan 1 x Eastside Golf Cleat ($160)

Transcending traditional golf attire, this Air Jordan 1 High Golf blends art and science with its supple nubuck upper and performance-tuned outsole. A waterproof construction help keeps your feet dry on any course condition, while metallic lace tips add flash to your swing. The outsole symbolizes red clay mud—a reminder that you can overcome adversity, no matter where a bad shot lands you. Eastside Golf branding, a special edition hangtag, and a custom shoebox add an authentic finish to your game.

Jordan x Eastside Golf ADG ($185)

The Jordan x Eastside Golf ADG 4 infuses a classic silhouette with nods of Jordan soul. Full-grain, waterproof leather adorns the upper and is coupled with the iconic elephant print on the heel. A tonal Eastside Golf tongue label and red-clay accents connect the silhouette to the “Out the Mud” collection. The rubber sole has an integrated traction pattern that perfectly pairs the grip you need with the versatility and comfort you want.

The On Course collection launches on November 12. With the exception of the ADG, which launches on November 18, and the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Cleat, which launches on December 2.

Off Course Collection

The red clay color and detailing on the collection serves as a visual cue, highlighting a journey of overcoming adversity through the game of golf. Jordan Brand

The Off Course apparel collection consists of a cardigan ($200), fleece hoodie ($150), T-shirt ($50), shorts ($100), unisex cap ($50), and socks ($14). Athletes can view official images and learn more about the Off Course collection on the Nike website. Below is more information on the two Air Jordan x Eastside Golf shoes.

Air Jordan 12 x Eastside Golf ($200)

Transcending traditional golf attire, the design's premium leather and neutral colorway pair with Metallic Gold accents to add some flash to your swing. The Burnt Sunrise outsole has a "mud-splatter" effect—a reminder that you can overcome adversity, no matter where a bad shot lands you. Eastside Golf branding, a special edition hangtag, and a custom shoebox add an authentic finish to your game.

Air Jordan 1 low x Eastside Golf ($130)

Transcending traditional golf attire, the design's supple Midnight Navy nubuck gives a premium feel, while Metallic Gold lace tips add flash to your swing. The Redstone outsole symbolizes red clay mud—a reminder that you can overcome adversity, no matter where a bad shot lands you. Eastside Golf branding, a special edition hangtag, and a custom shoebox add an authentic finish to your game

The Off Course collection launches on Monday, November 12.

