Jordan Brand Turns 25 Years Old Today

No athlete in human history is more popular than Michael Jordan. The 6'6" guard from North Carolina dominated his competition for 15 NBA seasons. Everyone wanted to be like Mike and still does.

The Chicago Bulls legend's playing days are well behind him. Now you can catch him in board rooms that were previously untouchable for athletes. Jordan took that first step 25 years ago today when he launched his own brand under the Nike umbrella.

On September 9, 1997, Jordan stood beside Ahmad Rashad, Vin Baker, Ray Allen, Eddie Jones, Michael Finley, and Derek Anderson on a balmy summer day in New York City. His new label, 'Brand Jordan,' which would later become known as Jordan Brand, was introduced alongside the new Air Jordan 13.

Jordan would embark on a new journey, wearing his own performance apparel and shoes ("It's gotta be the shoes!"). His gear and sneaker line quickly proliferated across sports and cultural divides. Now, after 25 years, Jordan Brand has become a global leader in fashion and performance.

People of all ages and backgrounds still regularly hand over their hard-earned money for newly released shoes every Saturday. But instead of lining up in front of malls, fans are hitting refresh on their phones and computers. Kids that were not even alive to watch Jordan play for the Washington Wizards are obsessed with Jordan Brand.

The Jordan signature sneaker line is still going strong. Official details of the upcoming Air Jordan 37 were announced earlier this summer. Additionally, the retro basketball shoes Jordan wore during his heyday are arguably more popular now than ever before.

Michael Jordan watching a motorsport event. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tomorrow, while watching college football, notice the growing number of teams sporting the Jumpan logo on their jersey. Or next time your favorite musician is on the stage, check out their special shoes designed in collaboration with Jordan Brand.

It has been 25 years since Jordan Brand took flight, and much like its namesake, its popularity shows no signs of returning to earth anytime soon.

