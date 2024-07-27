Jordan Brand Overshadows Olympics in Paris With Hoops Event
On Friday night, the entire world was focused on Paris for the Opening Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. However, Jordan Brand may have stolen the show with the dramatic conclusion of its 1V1 tournaments.
Jordan Brand announced The One—the best male and female 1v1 players in the world—Tatianna Griffin and Steve Bah. They competed at The One Global Finals at Paris' historic theater, Le Trianon et L'Élysée Montmartre. They earned bragging rights and will now embark on a year-long partnership with Jordan Brand.
This tournament harkens back to the very origins of the Jumpman, inspired by Michael Jordan's legendary 1v1 backyard battles against his brother, Larry. It was through his unrelenting pursuit to win – despite matchups that often ended in defeat – that he created a legacy of greatness that changed the game of basketball forever.
Throughout the summer, players from across the globe competed for a spot in The One Finals, which included participants from Shanghai, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and several other cities.
As they went head to head on their home courts, qualifying players moved onto The One Finals to face off at Jordan Brand's new home court in the 18th arrondissement. The neighborhood is home to the Brand's global sport and cultural hub, District 23, which blends the area's rich cultural heritage with the excitement of basketball.
After the competition concluded, Jordan Brand welcomed hip-hop artists Rema and Fat Joe for exclusive performances that further interlaced sport and culture as part of the brand's ongoing programming inside District 23.
Among those on hand to watch their crowning performances were Jordan Brand President Sarah Mensah, NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Zion Williamson, film director Spike Lee, and District 23 Creative Director Youssouf Fofana.
The world-class performances on the court and stage speak to Jordan Brand's new Our Turn brand voice and shared language, created alongside and for the next generation to represent a universal truth that anyone who embraces the Jumpman has always known: Greatness does not ask for permission.
There will be plenty of exciting sneaker storylines coming from Paris over the next few weeks. Follow Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Here are the sneakers every Team USA player is wearing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.