Here are the Sneakers Team USA Players are Wearing in the Olympics
The United States men's basketball team has assembled almost all the best basketball players in the NBA in hopes of winning another gold medal. That march toward the podium stand begins tomorrow when Team USA faces Serbia in the first round of Group C.
Just as players want to make their mark on history, so do their respective sneaker brands. There was major campaigning going on behind the scenes to get one of the rare roster spots on Team USA. The process even left the NBA Finals MVP jaded.
Now that the roster is finalized, the exhibition games have been played, and the Olympic torch lit, and now is the time for action. Below is a breakdown of every sneaker worn by Team USA basketball players in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
LeBron James
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: Nike LeBron 21.
Details: James debuted the Nike LeBron 22 during practice earlier this week. However, Olympic rules stipulate that shoes must go on sale before they are worn during international competition.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 at a discount on the Nike website.
Kevin Durant
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: Nike KD17.
Details: Durant debuted his 17th signature sneaker before the Suns got bounced out of the NBA Playoffs. The Nike KD17 can reclaim some glory with a gold medal this summer.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD17 in a "USA" colorway for $150 on the Nike website.
Stephen Curry
Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Shoe: Curry 12.
Details: Curry debuted his 12th signature sneaker with Under Armour during the first day of Team USA practice. Even better, the model is officially launching in two patriotic colorways in August. Curry is the first Under Armour athlete to compete for Team USA basketball.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can shop for Curry's signature sneakers on the Under Armour website.
Anthony Edwards
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: adidas AE 1.
Details: Edwards is the only adidas athlete on the Team USA roster, and the brand is making the most out of it. The adidas AE 1 is releasing in three patriotic colorways this summer to celebrate the Olympics.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can try to buy Edwards' first signature sneaker on the adidas website.
However, it keeps selling out with every release. Fans might have to try a trusted sneaker resale website.
Joel Embiid
Player: Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
Shoe: Skechers SKX Float.
Details: Embiid is putting Skechers on the international stage this summer. The brand signed its first class of NBA players last season and is quickly ascending in the sneaker world.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Skechers SKX Float for $140 in adult sizes on the Skechers website.
Bam Adebayo
Player: Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Shoe: Air Jordan 39.
Details: Jordan Brand officially launched the Air Jordan 39 last week. Jumpman went back to the basics with the colorways and plans to release only nine colorways of its flagship model.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can purchase the Air Jordan 39 in two colorways for $200 on the Nike website.
Devin Booker
Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
Shoe: Nike Book 1.
Details: We have been tough on the Nike Book 1. But it only because we have such high hopes for Booker's first signature sneaker. Look for Booker to wear the Nike Book 1 in multiple player-exclusive colorways.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can choose between two colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Jayson Tatum
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Shoe: Jordan Tatum 2.
Details: Tatum debuted his second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand earlier this year, and it was well-received by the sneaker community. Look for Tatum to wear the model in multiple player-exclusive colorways.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can choose from several styles of the Jordan Tatum 2 for $125 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Tyrese Haliburton
Player: Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro.
Details: Earlier this month, Haliburton showed off two player-exclusive colorways of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. Expect Haliburton to continue to wear retro models from Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.
How to Buy It: Online shoppers can shop general release colorways from the Nike Kobe line on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
Anthony Davis
Player: Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis.
Shoe: Nike LeBron 21.
Details: Like a good teammate, Davis is wearing James' signature sneakers on the hardwood. Nike hooked Davis up with patriotic player-exclusive colorways for the big games.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 at a discount on the Nike website.
Jrue Holiday
Player: Boston Celtics shooting guard Jrue Holiday.
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 Protro, Nike Sabrina 2, and Nike G.T. Hustle 3.
Details: Holiday has worn several Nike models, but none more than the Nike G.T. Hustle 3. It is one of the brand's best basketball shoes on the market.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can shop for the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 for $205 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
Derrick White
Player: Boston Celtics small forward Derrick White.
Shoe: Nike Sabrina 2.
Details: White has worn WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's second signature Nike sneaker so far this summer. Even better, the "Team USA" colorway is dropping soon.
How to Buy It: Athletes and fans can shop for the Nike Sabrina 2 for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.