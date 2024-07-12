Jordan Brand Says it's "Our Turn" in Star-Studded Campaign
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Jordan Brand, an iconic sportswear company associated with greatness, has launched its latest marketing campaign. This week, Jumpman unveiled a short video for the it's "Our Turn" campaign.
An impressive roster of athletes and artists, ranging from Jayson Tatum to Billie Eilish, implores people to act now. The timing of the goosebump-inducing commercial coincides with the brand's upcoming global basketball tournament.
Jordan Brand's 'Our Turn' one-versus-one global basketball tournament is inviting the next generation of hoopers to take their turn and compete for a chance to be named The One – the best 1V1 player in the world.
The qualifying rounds take place in seven cities globally: Shanghai, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and several other cities all summer long. The final 20 players will arrive in Paris to play-in for a spot in the Finals bracket.
From there, they advance to knockout play, where a male and female winner is crowned in the end. The winners will earn bragging rights as The One and will embark on a year-long partnership with Jordan Brand.
This tournament harkens back to the very origins of the Jumpman, a product of Michael Jordan's legendary 1v1 backyard battles against his brother, Larry.
Through his unrelenting pursuit of victory—despite matchups that often ended in defeat—he went on to create a legacy of greatness that changed the game of basketball forever.
Best of all for casual fans and athletes, the "Our Turn" campaign comes out at the same time as Jordan Brand's summer collection of apparel and sneakers. Online shoppers can check out the entire selection on the Nike website.
Jordan Brand's Summer of Basketball Culture provides the perfect moment to remind all hoopers of what greatness requires — using the world's greatest stage to elevate those who best represent that truth.
The One finals begin on July 26 and will stream live on Twitch from District 23, with more details to be shared on the brand's official social media channels. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
