The 'Olympic' Air Jordan 6 Makes Epic Return for Summer Games
As the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are set to commence on July 26th, the sneaker world has been buzzing with the announcement by the Jordan Brand of the release of the iconic Air Jordan 6 'Olympic'.
Dropping during the Summer Games, the Air Jordan 6 'Olympic' colorway will be available for the first time since 2012.
The special edition of the sneakers pays tribute to the spirit of American patriotism that’s at an all-time high during the Summer Games with a white upper, midnight navy panels, and varsity red, representing the colors of the United States flag.
The 2024 retro edition of the AJ6 also features Jumpman logos, lace locks, and the original White midsole paired with Navy overlays which displays Tinker Hatfield’s cutting-edge style.
The Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” will be released on August 3, on Nike’s SNKRS app, and is expected to be priced at $200 in adult sizes. While we we await the release, online shoppers can find Jordan's retro sneaker collection on the Nike website.
First released in 2000, the shoe was an attempt of the Jordan Brand to introduce new colorways of classic kicks that were stashed in the vault and tribute to Jordan’s legacy in the NBA and the sneaker industry as Nike’s flagship ambassador.
Jordan never actually wore the shoes as a member of the Dream Team who are considered by many as the greatest basketball team ever assembled during the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona (His Airness donned the Air Jordan 7s with an Olympic colorway).
However, former Jordan Brand athletes Ray Allen and Vin Baker wore the shoes during the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney when they originally released. In October 2023, the red, white, and blue colorway was seen on the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf.
The Air Jordan 6 is one of the crown jewels of the Jordan Brand with the 'Olympic' colorway being a significant shoe among collectors that wasn’t an original Jordan release. The sneakers were worn by Jordan when he captured his first NBA Championship as a member of the Chicago Bulls team that would go on to win three consecutive titles.
