The Nike Kobe 5 "Draft Day" Returns After 15 Years
No athlete is more closely associated with one organization than Kobe Bryant is with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. For 20 seasons, Bryant led the purple and gold to unprecedented heights and made NBA history every step of the way.
It is hard to imagine Bryant in anything other than a Lakers uniform (besides Team USA and All-Star Game threads). But the Basketball Hall of Famer is inextricably associated with the Charlotte Hornets.
In one of the worst roster moves ever, Charlotte traded Bryant to Los Angeles after selecting the teenager with the 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft. Charlotte received veteran center Vlade Divac and Los Angeles got a global sports icon that would reshape basketball and the footwear industry.
Bryant was known for his long memory and incredible storytelling ability, so he and Nike devised the "Draft Day" colorway. The white and teal Hornets-themed colorway was applied to four signature Nike Kobe sneakers (the 4, 5, 6, and 11.) Now, one of those retro sneakers is returning to stores.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Draft Day" is expected to be released in Summer 2025. It is the shoe's first return since its original June 2010 release (a few weeks before the Lakers won their second consecutive NBA Championship).
At that time, the retail price was $130 in adult sizes. Fans can expect the updated version to cost $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS website and app.
While the official release date is far from being announced, eager fans can mentally prepare and budget accordingly. It will likely coincide with the 2025 NBA Draft in June. So far, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro has been released in nine colorways with many more to come in the future.
The "Draft Day" colorway sports a white upper contrasted with Orion Blue. Varsity Blue provides the accents around the branding and ankle collars, completing the Hornets' aesthetic.
Lakers (and Hornets) fans can expect more Nike Kobe sneakers news to come with basketball season tipping off soon.