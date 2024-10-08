The Nike Ja 2 'Purple Sky' Soars into Stores Today
Ja Morant made his highly anticipated return to the court on Monday night. Although Morant left the game early with a sprained ankle, he looked great in the Memphis Grizzlies' 121-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Even the freak accident where Morant stepped on the ball could not slow down the two-time NBA All-Star. Morant filled out the stat sheet in 18 minutes of action and debuted a new colorway of his second signature Nike sneaker.
Morant returned to action in the Nike Ja 2 'Purple Sky' colorway. His choice in kicks was no coincidence, as those hoop shoes are scheduled to hit shelves today.
The Nike Ja 2 'Purple Sky' will be released on Tuesday, October 8. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes in adult sizes ($120), big kids sizes ($97), and little kids sizes ($82) on the Nike website. The kicks will also be available in select retailers.
The 'Purple Sky' colorway sports a Bold Berry upper contrasted by a Light Lemon Twist on the Swoosh logos. Meanwhile, Dark Raisin appears on the heels, while the signature Ja logo appears in Baltic Blue.
This is the second colorway of the Nike Ja 2 to be released, and the tech specs remain the same. The new model is lighter than Morant's first signature sneaker thanks to its Engineered Mesh upper.
Additionally, it features a forefoot Zoom Air unit for increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration. Lastly, the multidirectional traction pattern pays homage to the oversized tractor tires which Morant trained with in his family's backyard.
Nike officially launched Morant's second signature sneaker in late September. Even better, the brand gave a sneak peek at five highly anticipated colorways. The Nike Ja 1 was a hit, and the Nike Ja 2 is off to a strong start as well.
Now that NBA preseason has started, fans can expect Morant and Nike to grab a lot of headlines throughout the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.