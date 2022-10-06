Justin Turner Honors Vin Scully During Dodgers Game

Skip to main content
Justin Turner Pays Tribute to Vin Scully

MLB All-Star Justin Turner paid tribute to Vin Scully with his Adidas cleats during the Los Angeles Dodgers' last regular season game.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner is a national treasure. Sure, the Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman is a clutch hitter and impeccable fielder. We have advanced analytics to prove that. But no statistician can quantify the good vibes the 2x MLB All-Star brings to the Dodgers organization.

Over the past eight years, fans have always been able to count on Turner's positive attitude, no matter the situation. Additionally, the greater-Los Angeles community can always rely on Turner's support.

The 37-year-old and his wife, Kourtney, founded the Justin Turner Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides support to an array of causes. However, Turner's philanthropic work doesn't take a break when he is on the diamond at Dodger Stadium.

Turner has partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles to enlist the help of creative kids in designing his custom Adidas cleats. Additionally, Turner will auction off certain cleats to raise funds for charity. Once again, Turner tugged at our heartstrings last night with a fitting tribute to a Dodgers legend.

Justin Turner's Adidas Cleats

View of Justin Turner's custom cleats.

View of Justin Turner's Adidas cleats.

In the Dodgers' final regular season game, Turner wore a customized pair of Adidas Icon 7 cleats depicting Vin Scully's face. The legendary announcer's signature phrase, "It's time for Dodger baseball!" appears on a scoreboard painted on the lateral side of the right cleat.

Of course, the world lost the greatest sports broadcaster to ever pick up a microphone in August. Since then, Scully's well-known phrase has become a clarion call to Dodgers fans everywhere.

The Dodgers just wrapped up a historic regular season where they won a franchise-best 111 games. If they are going to win their second World Series in three years, they will need Turner's clutch play and good vibes. Luckily, relying on the veteran ballplayer is always a safe bet.

