KD, Harden, Ja, & LeBron Have Sneakers Dropping July 1
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The NBA season is over and now it's on to the Summer Olympics. Some of basketball's biggest stars are representing Team USA and others did not make the cut. However, all the sneaker brands are making the most out of this month.
Adidas and Nike are kicking off what is sure to be a historic month with several exciting drops. Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, James Harden, and LeBron James have sneakers dropping on July 1.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of one of the most exciting days on the sneaker calendar.
Kevin Durant
Nike is delivering some new heat for fans of the Phoenix Suns forward. The Nike KD 17 is dropping in a patriotic "USA" colorway ahead of the Olympics. Online shoppers can purchase the red, white, and blue hoop shoes for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
One of the best things about Durant playing in his fourth consecutive Olympics is that the sneaker community has been treated to several patriotic colorways of his signature sneakers.
Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is rehabilitating from shoulder surgery, so he will not play in the Olympics. However, that is not stopping Nike from releasing Morant's first signature sneaker in a "USA" colorway. Fans can buy the Nike Ja 1 "USA" for $120 on the Nike website.
The Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" will also be released for $120 on the Nike SNKRS app and website. The colorway was originally a player-exclusive style but is finally hitting shelves.
LeBron James
It has been an exhilarating week for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. His busy month just got more exciting as the Nike LeBron 21 "Pink Multi-Color" is expected to hit shelves tomorrow for $200 on the Nike website.
Meanwhile, we are still patiently waiting for the Nike LeBron 22 and to see what kicks James will lace up for what will likely be his final appearance in the Olympics.
James Harden
Adidas only has one representative on Team USA, and sadly, it is not James Harden. Nevertheless, Harden's eighth signature sneaker is dropping in a lifestyle-friendly colorway that is perfect for hoopers this summer.
The adidas Harden Vol. 8 "After Hours" is scheduled to be released tomorrow for $160 on the adidas website. Fans should act fast; every colorway of Harden's eighth hoop shoe has sold out.
Further Reading: Pictures of the Nike Ja 2 have leaked online ahead of its official launch.