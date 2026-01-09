Ja Morant Next Team Odds: Sacramento Kings Top Choice if Morant Leaves Memphis
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is expected to be one of the top names potentially shipped before the upcoming trade deadline.
Morant has only played in 18 games this season while he's battling injuries, but he has done enough in the NBA to prove that when he's healthy and playing at his best, he can be a significant difference-maker for a team.
DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for which team he'll play his first game for after the 2026 trade deadline. Let's take a look.
Ja Morant Next Team Odds
- Grizzlies +160
- Kings +400
- Timberwolves +600
- Bucks +600
- Heat +750
- Raptors +1000
- Mavericks +1400
- Nets +1400
- Hornets +1600
- Pelicans +1800
- Suns +2500
- Hawks +2500
- Jazz +3000
- Trail Blazers +3000
- Clippers +3000
- Bulls +3000
The Grizzlies are favored on this list, meaning the most likely option is that they don't trade Morant by the deadline. At +160 odds, there's an implied probability of 38.46% that he stays in Memphis.
If the Grizzlies do trade him, Sacramento is the most likely landing spot at +400. The Kings are already rebuilding for the future, and Morant could be a key piece in that. They'll likely also have a top-five pick in this year's NBA Draft.
The Timberwolves (+600) and Bucks (+600) are the next two teams on the odds list.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
