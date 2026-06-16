Kevin Durant and Drake Diss Anthony Edwards' Adidas Shoes in Nike Ad

The ongoing sneaker battle between Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has another new chapter — with the help of Toronto rapper Drake.

Nike launched Durant's 19th signature sneaker earlier this week. The Nike KD 19 is quickly dropping in "Orange Crush" and "Purple Stuff" colorways before a collaboration with Drake's NOCTA line this summer.

To build up hype for the Nike KD 19, Drake stars in a new commercial for the shoes and takes shots at Edwards. Below is the Instagram video and a complete history of the rivalry.

Kevin Durant and Drake's Nike Commercial

In the second installment of a new marketing campaign, Drake pops out of a delivery package at Durant's house. Drake, playing a sycophantic character, hypes up the Nike KD 19 before unleasing a one-liner on Edwards.

Drake joked, "Hey Ant Man, can you drop your purple shoes? Said four kids in Minnesota. Like, no one wants to see those; they want the KDs."

Durant and Drake better be careful, as Edwards has enlisted comedian Katt Williams to brutally roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Converse sneakers this past season. Edwards' adidas marketing campaign regularly takes shots at other players and sneaker brands, only receiving blowback occasionally.

Kevin Durant's on Adidas and Antony Edwards

Durant and Edwards' sneaker rivalry dates back to December 2023. Edwards said he wanted Durant to wear his first signature adidas basketball shoe. Durant said on social media, "Won't EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers."

The adidas social media team quickly clapped back, "u dusty about to retire soon anyway." Adidas then deleted the post and added, "meant to send that from the burner account..."

Adidas Designers Fire Back at Durant

In February 2026, a video surfaced online of Durant making fun of adidas shoes. Durant asked, "Who the f**k wears adidas?" and "If you're not hooping, who wears adidas?" Adidas footwear designer Lalal Enayah shared an old screenshot of Durant complimenting James Harden's eighth signature adidas basketball shoe.

The war of words between Durant and Edwards is unlikely to end soon, especially as brands embrace the beef for social media clout. But the real winners are fans and sneakerheads.

The NBA offseason just started, so fans can expect more sneaker releases (and trash talk) over the summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.