Kevin Durant's Nike KD 4 'Texas Longhorns' Makes an Epic Return
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant has changed teams multiple times throughout his legendary NBA career. Through it all, Durant has always remained loyal to his sneaker sponsor and alma mater.
Durant established himself as one of the best players of his generation as a freshman with the Texas Longhorns. As a teenager, Durant signed a sneaker deal with Nike before the 2007 NBA Draft, and eventually committed to a lifetime contract with the brand in 2023.
Over the years, the Nike KD line has dropped several Longhorns-inspired colorways, but one stands out above the rest. After 13 long years, the Nike KD 4 'Texas Longhorns' has finally returned in epic fashion.
Shopping Information
The Nike KD 4 'Texas Longhorns' was released on Saturday, October 24. Online shoppers can still find the performance basketball shoes for $135 in adult sizes at Nike SNKRS and Foot Locker.
Surprisingly, the fan-favorite sneakers did not sell out on the release date. It is not for a lack of popularity; rather, it was a jam-packed weekend of sneaker drops.
Once the retro basketball shoes inevitably sell out online, shoppers will have to search for the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
Details
The 'Texas Longhorns' colorway remains true to the 2012 original in every way. The silhouette features a Desert Orange upper contrasted by crisp shades of white.
Just as everything is bigger in Texas, the Longhorns' iconic logo pops off the tongue while an oversized Nike Swoosh logo appears on the forefoot strap. Lastly, 'KD' branding appears on the heels and insoles with 'Big Chucky' on the outsoles.
Meanwhile, the Nike KD 4 features the same performance technology as the original model. Tech specs include Zoom Air cushioning, while a multi-directional traction pattern on the translucent rubber outsole completes the design.
History
Durant was already an NBA scoring champion and All-Star Game MVP when these shoes originally dropped in 2012. The Nike KD line has shown love to the Longhorns a lot since then, especially this year.
Durant's latest signature sneaker, the Nike KD18, has dropped in two orange colorways as a celebration of Durant's college history that included National College Player of the Year honors. Fans can shop Durant's entire collection at Nike.com.
The NBA season is just getting started and Durant is already on a roll with Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.