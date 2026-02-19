The NBA Midseason Sneaker Power Rankings

NBA All-Star Weekend brought a blizzard of incredible sneaker drops to sunny Los Angeles, California. Luckily for basketball fans, the second half of the season resumes tonight, and with it comes more fire footwear.

Much has changed since our pre-season sneaker power rankings. From unexpected breakups to unreleased colorways, there were plenty of exciting moments from the first half of the year. Below are the updated sneaker power rankings heading into the second half of the 2025-26 NBA season.

10. Tyrese Haliburton

Stephen Curry wears the PUMA Hali 1. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire season after suffering an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Despite Haliburton missing the season and PUMA's small roster, the PUMA Hali 1 is still going strong.

Haliburton's friends, like Reggie Miller and Stephen Curry, are championing the PUMA Hali 1 for Haliburton. Fans can choose from three colorways of the PUMA Hali 1 at PUMA.com.

9. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is cool with not having his own signature shoe. Brunson is happy to debut incredible colorways from the Nike Kobe line. The Black Mamba is well-represented in the Big Apple thanks to Brunson. Online shoppers can check out the Nike Kobe collection at Nike.com.

8. Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant puts zero effort into marketing his signature line (why bother when you have a lifetime contract?). Nevertheless, Durant dazzles fans on a nightly basis with his player-exclusive colorways of the Nike KD 18. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike KD 18 at Nike.com.

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe with Converse is still fun to follow. But exclusivity is having an adverse effect on the Converse SHAI 001. It is hard for fans to get excited about shoes they can't buy. Online shoppers can monitor for future releases at Nike.com.

6. Devin Booker

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker has fallen into the sophomore sneaker slump. The Nike Book 2 has design flaws (it has zero breathability). Yet, Booker's debut hoop shoe got off to a slow start, too. We know better colorways are on the way. Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the Nike Book 2 at Nike.com.

5. LeBron James

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 23rd signature sneaker has had some hits and misses so far. Some colorways were not well thought out (like the Martin Luther King Jr. tribute), and others failed to execute on cool concepts (like the Redeem Team).

Despite any missteps, the Nike LeBron 23 continues to capture the attention of sneakerheads each night of the NBA season. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike LeBron 23 at Nike.com.

4. James Harden

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So what if James Harden got traded from the LA Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Harden's signature adidas line is a movement, and no NBA player has maintained motion like "The Beard" in this era. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 10 at adidas.com.

3. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards's sophomore sneaker has not reached the same level of hype as its predecessor. Yet, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 still delivers a sharp aesthetic, sweet colorways, and a ruthless marketing campaign (believe that). Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 at adidas.com.

2. Ja Morant

Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is dealing with one of the most challenging years of his career. Paradoxically, Morant is enjoying his best season in sneakers. I challenge anyone to show me a bad colorway of the Nike Ja 3. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 3 at Nike.com.

1. Steph Curry

Stephen Curry wears the Air Jordan 14. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Who would have guessed Stephen Curry would have the strongest season in footwear? Scratch that. The strongest sneaker free agency since Kobe Bryant. Ever since Curry's unexpected split with Under Armour in November, Curry has torched the league in an endless rotation of fire sneakers.

The four-time NBA Champion maintains that he is not sending messages to future partners with his footwear, but paying tribute to basketball history. But make no mistake, Curry sits atop the NBA in footwear this season.