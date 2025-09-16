Anthony Edwards Repeats Sneaker Request to Kevin Durant
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is floating at the top of the basketball and sneaker worlds. Edwards just got back from his first adidas world tour of China, where he participated in fan events and unveiled his second signature sneaker.
The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is highly anticipated thanks to the extra-long lifecycle and the incredible success of the first model. In addition to his shoes looking really good, one of the many things that makes Edwards' marketing so easy is his authenticity.
In December 2023, Edwards asked Kevin Durant to wear his signature adidas sneakers. Durant, who signed a lifetime footwear contract with Nike, flatly refused. This led to heated online battle with the adidas' social media team.
There are apparently no hard feelings as Edwards recently repeated his pitch to Durant. In a sit-down interview with Nice Kicks, Edwards was asked if he still wanted to see Durant wear his adidas shoe.
Edwards quickly replied with a smile on his face, "F***, no. I still want to see him wear these sometime."
Edwards then named "some adidas guys" that he wanted to see wear his signature shoes. The list included James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Damian Lillard (all of whom already have their own signature line), as well as Donovan Clingan and Jeremiah Fears.
More: Travis Hunters debuts adidas Anthony Edwards 1 cleats.
Currently, there is no official launch information for the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. Adidas has not yet announced a release date, pricing, or tech specs for the highly anticipated basketball shoe. However, Edwards has already called them the "best basketball shoes to ever be created."
While we wait for Edwards' sophomore shoe to drop, the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 is still available in several styles on the adidas website as well as Foot Locker and Champs Sports.
Now is a perfect time to grab Edwards' debut hoop shoe before it is officially retired in favor of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2.
The NBA season is right around the corner, so stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Footwear News
Devin Booker wears in the Nike Book 2 in a private offseason workout.
Salehe Bembury breaks down Tyrese Haliburton's first signature PUMA basketball shoe.
The Nike Ja 3 "Hustle & Flow" is still available online now.
Adidas is finally releasing Kobe Bryant's retro USA-themed sneakers.
Kyrie Irving unveils bold cowboy boot sneakers at New York Fashion Week.