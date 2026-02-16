The 10 Best Sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, and the players' footwear was easily the biggest highlight of the hoops festivities. Even better, every brand brought its A-Game with sneaker drops and fan events in Los Angeles.

But at the end of the day, the All-Star Game is the biggest stage and means the most when it comes to on-court moments. Below are the ten best sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

10. Nike KD 18

Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren.

Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren. Shoe: Nike KD 18 Player-Exclusive colorway.

Nike KD 18 Player-Exclusive colorway. Shopping Information: Holmgren debuted this unreleased player-exclusive colorway in Los Angeles. Online shoppers can shop the Nike KD line at Nike.com.

9. New Balance KAWHI 5

Kawhi Leonard wears the New Balance KAWHI 5. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Player: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Shoe: The New Balande KAWHI 5.

The New Balande KAWHI 5. Shopping Information: Leonard debuted his unreleased fifth signature basketball shoe tonight. Fans can shop his signature collection at NewBalance.com.

8. Air Jordan 3 Levi's

Spike Lee wears the Air Jordan 3. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player: Legendary filmmaker and cultural icon Spike Lee.

Legendary filmmaker and cultural icon Spike Lee. Shoe: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" colorway.

The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" colorway. Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" was a limited release, but fans can find the sneakers on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

7. adidas Don Issue #7

Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas Don Issue #7. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Shoe: adidas DON Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway.

adidas DON Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas DON Issue #7 All-Star colorway for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

6. Nike KD18

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Player: Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant.

Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant. Shoe: Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway.

Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

5. Nike ST Charge

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike ST Charge. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Shoe: Nike ST Charge.

Nike ST Charge. Shopping Information: Cunningham debuted the Nike ST Charge this weekend in Los Angeles. Currently, there is no release information.

4. Nike Book 2

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. Shoe: Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" colorway.

Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

3. Nike LeBron 23

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" colorway.

Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards "Hellstar" PE.

adidas Anthony Edwards "Hellstar" PE. Shopping Information: Edwards' All-Star sneakers have not been released. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 at adidas.com.

1. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Player: New York Kicks guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Kicks guard Jalen Brunson. Shoe: Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label - PE" colorway.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label - PE" colorway. Shopping Information: The general-release version of the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label" was a limited drop. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

