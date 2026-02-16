Kicks

The 10 Best Sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Ranking the top ten basketball shoes worn during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
Pat Benson|
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 in the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome.
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 in the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, and the players' footwear was easily the biggest highlight of the hoops festivities. Even better, every brand brought its A-Game with sneaker drops and fan events in Los Angeles.

But at the end of the day, the All-Star Game is the biggest stage and means the most when it comes to on-court moments. Below are the ten best sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

10. Nike KD 18

Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18 in the NBA All-Star Game.
Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD 18. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Player: Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren.
  • Shoe: Nike KD 18 Player-Exclusive colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Holmgren debuted this unreleased player-exclusive colorway in Los Angeles. Online shoppers can shop the Nike KD line at Nike.com.

9. New Balance KAWHI 5

Kawhi Leonard wears the New Balance KAWHI 5 in the All Star Game.
Kawhi Leonard wears the New Balance KAWHI 5. | William Liang-Imagn Images
  • Player: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
  • Shoe: The New Balande KAWHI 5.
  • Shopping Information: Leonard debuted his unreleased fifth signature basketball shoe tonight. Fans can shop his signature collection at NewBalance.com.

8. Air Jordan 3 Levi's

Spike Lee wears the Air Jordan 3 at the NBA All-Star Game.
Spike Lee wears the Air Jordan 3. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Player: Legendary filmmaker and cultural icon Spike Lee.
  • Shoe: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" was a limited release, but fans can find the sneakers on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

7. adidas Don Issue #7

Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas Don Issue #7 during the NBA All-Star Game.
Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas Don Issue #7. | William Liang-Imagn Images
  • Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
  • Shoe: adidas DON Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas DON Issue #7 All-Star colorway for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

6. Nike KD18

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18 in the NBA All-Star Game.
Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18. | William Liang-Imagn Images
  • Player: Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant.
  • Shoe: Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

5. Nike ST Charge

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike ST Charge in the All-Star Game.
Cade Cunningham wears the Nike ST Charge. | William Liang-Imagn Images
  • Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
  • Shoe: Nike ST Charge.
  • Shopping Information: Cunningham debuted the Nike ST Charge this weekend in Los Angeles. Currently, there is no release information.

4. Nike Book 2

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2 in the NBA All-Star Game.
Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
  • Shoe: Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

3. Nike LeBron 23

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23 in the 75th NBA All Star Game.
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 23. | William Liang-Imagn Images
  • Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
  • Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in the NBA All-Star Game.
Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
  • Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards "Hellstar" PE.
  • Shopping Information: Edwards' All-Star sneakers have not been released. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 at adidas.com.

1. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro in the NBA All-Star Game.
Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
  • Player: New York Kicks guard Jalen Brunson.
  • Shoe: Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label - PE" colorway.
  • Shopping Information: The general-release version of the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label" was a limited drop. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

