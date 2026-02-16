The 10 Best Sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game
In this story:
The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, and the players' footwear was easily the biggest highlight of the hoops festivities. Even better, every brand brought its A-Game with sneaker drops and fan events in Los Angeles.
But at the end of the day, the All-Star Game is the biggest stage and means the most when it comes to on-court moments. Below are the ten best sneakers of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
10. Nike KD 18
- Player: Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren.
- Shoe: Nike KD 18 Player-Exclusive colorway.
- Shopping Information: Holmgren debuted this unreleased player-exclusive colorway in Los Angeles. Online shoppers can shop the Nike KD line at Nike.com.
9. New Balance KAWHI 5
- Player: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.
- Shoe: The New Balande KAWHI 5.
- Shopping Information: Leonard debuted his unreleased fifth signature basketball shoe tonight. Fans can shop his signature collection at NewBalance.com.
8. Air Jordan 3 Levi's
- Player: Legendary filmmaker and cultural icon Spike Lee.
- Shoe: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 3 "Levi's All-Star" was a limited release, but fans can find the sneakers on the sneaker resale platform StockX.
7. adidas Don Issue #7
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
- Shoe: adidas DON Issue #7 "All-Star" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas DON Issue #7 All-Star colorway for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
6. Nike KD18
- Player: Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant.
- Shoe: Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD18 "Warning Label" colorway for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
5. Nike ST Charge
- Player: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
- Shoe: Nike ST Charge.
- Shopping Information: Cunningham debuted the Nike ST Charge this weekend in Los Angeles. Currently, there is no release information.
4. Nike Book 2
- Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
- Shoe: Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Nike Book 2 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.
3. Nike LeBron 23
- Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
- Shoe: Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 23 "Warning Label LX" was a limited release. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.
2. adidas Anthony Edwards 2
- Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
- Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards "Hellstar" PE.
- Shopping Information: Edwards' All-Star sneakers have not been released. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 for $130 at adidas.com.
1. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
- Player: New York Kicks guard Jalen Brunson.
- Shoe: Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label - PE" colorway.
- Shopping Information: The general-release version of the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "All-Star Warning Label" was a limited drop. Online shoppers can find the shoes on the sneaker resale platform StockX.
More NBA News
First look at the Air Jordan 4 "Lakers" colorway
.
Steph Curry debuted a player-exclusive adidas AE 1 colorway.
Penny Hardaway's Nike sneakers enter the upside down with Stranger Things collaboration.
The Air Jordan 6 'Infrared Salesman' drops on Valentine's Day.
Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr