Kevin Durant Speaks on Steph Curry's Sneaker Free Agency

NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry will forever be linked in history by their shared success with the Golden State Warriors. However, they will also be tied together through footwear.

In an infamous failed pitch meeting, Nike representatives mispronounced Curry's name and accidentally left Durant's information in a PowerPoint presentation. That, plus a larger offer from Under Armour, lured Curry away from Nike in 2013.

After 12 years, Curry and Under Armour unexpectedly split last week. Since then, Curry has worn various shoe brands on and off the court to honor NBA legends while flexing his newfound freedom. Yesterday, Durant appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams and was asked about Curry's sneaker free agency.

Durant's True Feelings

"That would be incredible. I hope that happens. No disrespect to Under Armour. He should have always been a Nike athlete. But he built his brand and this is an exciting time for him to be able to choose and to have people out there who still want his services at 37. You can just tell his legacy and brand is still intact. He's a free agent, and it feels like he's still a rookie, you know what I'm saying?" Kevin Durant

Durant speaks with incredible authority in the footwear world. Not only does he have 18 signature sneakers with Nike, but he also inked a lifetime contract with the brand in April 2023.

Curry's Footwear Options

Curry still has his 13th and final signature shoe with Curry Brand coming out in February 2026, and has the freedom to rebuild his eponymous company outside of the Under Armour umbrella.

While Curry has not provided any hints on which way he is leaning, his recent actions indicate he is interested in partnering with other brands. Curry has worn Nike, Reebok, and Li-Ning sneakers over the past week. All three companies made our list of the top five landing spots for Curry.

What to Expect

Curry's sneaker saga is only going to intensify over the next year. The Curry 13 will be released and quickly forgotten as Curry continues to flirt with potential new partners in the footwear industry.

Fans can expect to see Curry wearing a wide range of brands on and off the court to maximize his leverage in any potential contract negotiations.

We are officially one week into Curry's footwear free agency, and it has already exceeded expectations. For the first time in many years, fans are excited to see what Curry has on his feet each night.

This story is not going away anytime soon, as Curry is the biggest sneaker free agent in many years.

