5 Sneaker Brands Stephen Curry Could Join After Under Armour Split

On Thursday night, Under Armour quietly released a statement announcing its split with Stephen Curry and Curry Brand. The abrupt breakup, just two years after a massive contract shocked the sports world and sneaker industry. While there are still plenty of unanswered questions, we have a complete breakdown of the available facts.

Only time will tell on some matters, including whether Curry wants to continue building Curry Brand or move on to a new partnership with an existing company. He immediately showed his willingness to flirt with other brands by wearing Nike Kobe sneakers on the court during warm-ups on Saturday night.

If Curry does want to start a new chapter with a new sneaker brand, there will be plenty of suitors. However, some make much more sense than others. Below are the top five possible landing spots for Curry in sneaker free agency.

5. Reebok

Shaquille O'Neal is the President of Reebok Basketball. | Reebok

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was named President of Reebok Basketball in October 2023. In less than two years, O'Neal has revitalized the once-proud brand by signing rising stars in the NBA, WNBA, NCAA, and high school.

O'Neal made no secret that he initially wanted to sign established stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but has since adopted a Moneyball approach by going after undervalued players. The most successful signing has been WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, whose first signature sneaker has been a smash hit in the footwear industry.

Curry could expedite Reebok's rebuild. But is the brand willing to abandon its well-executed strategy of signing young players on inexpensive deals?

What's more, Curry is probably considering a power play like tennis legend Roger Federer (who switched from Nike to On) for a piece of the company. We would love to see Curry and Shaq team up, but it seems improbable at this point in time.

4. Jordan Brand

Michael Jordan is a leader for Jordan Brand. | IMAGO / imagebroker

Curry is the greatest three-point shooter of all time, and Michael Jordan is the GOAT in basketball and footwear. What a powerful partnership that could be? Two North Carolina legends teaming up just feels right.

But how would it work out in the short term? It would probably look closer to the situation for Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, or Trae Young. Paul and Westbrook no longer have signature Jumpman lines, but still represent the company. Meanwhile, Young joined Jordan Brand after the end of his adidas run.

Jordan Brand is building around signature athletes Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson (Paolo Banchero is next in line). So, no signature sneaker line for Curry, but he could become the torchbearer of the iconic Air Jordan line. Unfortunately, that still feels beneath a player of Curry's magnitude and perceived business ambitions.

3. Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" colorway. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Curry wore Nike throughout college and the first four seasons of his NBA career. An infamous failed pitch meeting with then-Nike executive Nico Harrison, coupled with a massive contract offer from Under Armour, lured Curry away in 2013.

It does not appear there are any hard feelings, as Curry laced up the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" colorway during warmups before his first game as a sneaker free agent. Curry attributed his choice as a tribute to the Bryant family.

At the same time, the Nike Kobe line is the most popular basketball shoe in the NBA and WNBA year after year. Curry could be willing to set aside differences (and larger contract opportunities) to play in the gold standard of basketball shoes during his final few seasons.

2. ANTA

Dallas Mavericks teammates Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are ANTA athletes. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Thanks to Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, ANTA has enjoyed a massive rise in popularity in the United States. Irving signed a five-year sneaker deal with the Chinese brand in 2023, making him ANTA Basketball's Chief Creative Officer. Irving has defied gravity in the footwear industry after his breakup with Nike in 2022.

Most NBA fans in the United States were probably unaware of ANTA's existence before Irving's deal, but his signature basketball shoe and casual sneaker lines keep fans on their toes.

Not to mention, Curry's old teammate, Klay Thompson, just released his 10th signature shoe with ANTA earlier this year.

Given the massive success of Irving and ANTA's partnership, it is safe to speculate that a long-term contract could be in the works before the expiration of the current deal in 2028. But that does not stop Curry (or Curry Brand) from teaming up with ANTA and further expanding his massive fanbase in Asian markets.

1. Li-Ning

Dwayne Wade holds the Way of Wade 11. | KICKS CREW

If Curry wants a new signature sneaker line right away and the opportunity for massive expansion into Asian markets, then he needs to look to another NBA legend - Dwyane Wade.

The Basketball Hall of Famer was ahead of his time by leaving the NIKE INC. family (Converse and Jordan Brand) to wager on himself through a bold partnership with Li-Ning in 2012.

Wade has since signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning and spun off the Way of Wade brand under the Chinese company's umbrella. Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell recently launched his first signature Way of Wade shoe, while Curry's teammate, Jimmy Butler, is on his fourth signature sneaker with Li-Ning.

Curry's options are limitless, and despite the negative news headlines of last week, he is easily the most coveted sneaker free agent on the market. As always, the ball is in his court.

More NBA Footwear News