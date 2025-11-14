Stephen Curry and Under Armour Breakup Fully Explained

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour have separated after 12 years. The shocking news was delivered in a mutually agreed-upon press release from Under Armour.

Curry's partnership with Under Armour directly coincided with his rise in the NBA. Curry became a perennial All-Star and four-time NBA Champion while growing with Under Armour. Below is everything we know about the split.

Quotes

"It's been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as President of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador – he's become a thoughtful and strategic business leader," said Kevin Plank, Founder and CEO of Under Armour.

"Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it's the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We'll always be grateful for what he's brought to the UA team."

Stephen Curry for Curry Brand in 2022. | Under Armour

"This move lets two strong teams do what they do best," Plank added. "Under Armour is focused on product innovation and performance for athletes at every level. Curry Brand gets the independence to determine its own future. That's good for Stephen and good for UA."

"Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I'll always be grateful for that." said Curry.

"Curry Brand was created to change the game for good and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for and my commitment to that mission will never change, it's only growing stronger. I'm excited for a future that's focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation."

Timeline of Events

Stephen Curry began his NBA career with Nike. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Curry began his NBA career in 2009 as a Nike athlete but switched to Under Armour in 2013. Former Nike executive and Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has been blamed for the failed meeting that led to Curry's departure.

Under Armour debuted Curry's first signature basketball shoe in February 2015 at NBA All-Star Weekend. Curry's signature basketball shoe line comprises 12 models and spans multiple budget-friendly options, even branching into golf and lifestyle markets.

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Spawn FloTro. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In November 2020, Under Armour launched Curry Brand (similar to Nike and Jordan Brand). The two partners aimed to "change the game for good," with a focus on community as well as sport.

In March 2023, Under Armour and Curry announced a new long-term deal. Not only did it make Curry the Curry Brand President, but it was said to have the potential of becoming a lifetime deal. On November 13, 2025, the two parties amicably announced their separation.

Stephen Curry with his first signature Under Armour basketball shoe. | Under Armour

Possible Reason for Breakup

At the same time as the Curry announcement, Under Armour announced the expansion of its previously disclosed fiscal 2025 restructuring plan and increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income outlook.

Previously, the company anticipated incurring up to $160 million in pre-tax restructuring and related charges in connection with its fiscal 2025 restructuring plan.

Stephen Curry wears the Curry 12. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Following further review, Under Armour's Board of Directors has approved an additional $95 million in restructuring actions, the primary benefits of which will be realized in future periods.

This includes the separation of the Curry Brand from Under Armour, further contract terminations, incremental asset impairments, and additional employee severance and benefits costs.

The company estimates that its total global basketball business, including Curry Brand, will approximate $100 million to $120 million in revenue for fiscal 2026. In connection with the separation of the Curry Brand, the company does not anticipate a significant effect on its consolidated financial results or profitability.

Stephen Curry wears the Curry Series 7. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry Brand is Independent

Curry will become independent of Under Armour. Under Armour will release the Curry 13 – the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe – in February 2026 as planned, with additional colorways and apparel collections available through October 2026.

According to Sole Retriever, Curry has the independence to seek new partners and investment. So, fans can expect to see Curry representing Curry Brand and no other company for at least one more year.

De'Aaron Fox and NIL Athletes

De'Aaron Fox wears the Curry Fox 1. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

According to Sole Retriever, all Curry Brand athletes remain under contract with Under Armour. That includes San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. He was the first NBA player to sign a signature sneaker deal with Curry Brand in October 2023.

Curry Brand launched Fox's signature sneaker line last fall, and followed up with the Curry Fox 2 earlier this summer. Fox was supposed to join Curry on a Curry Brand World Tour this summer, but was unavailable to travel because of an injury.

In addition to Fox, there are several Curry Brand athletes in the NBA, NCAA, and high school. They will all remain under contract with Under Armour.

South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso wears the Curry 10. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Future of Under Armour Basketball

Under Armour has always struggled in basketball. While their products offer top-notch performance technology, they have never resonated with most hoopers or the sneaker community at large.

The company invested heavily in Curry, and that appears not to have paid off for Under Armour. The American brand will search for a new face for its basketball division. WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum instantly becomes the most popular player on the UA Hoops roster.

Kelsey Plum wears the UA Breakthru 5 "Aura" colorway. | Under Armour

Stephen Curry's Future

Curry could continue Curry Brand or try to partner with a new company. This late in his NBA career, it would be an awkward transition to a different brand, but not unprecedented. Plus, there would be plenty of upstart brands eager to partner with the greatest outside shooter of all time.

Fans can expect more developments for this story over the next year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

