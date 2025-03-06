Kobe Bryant's 2008 Olympic sneakers inspired new Nike tennis shoes
In the Summer of 2008, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was coming off of a disappointing NBA Finals loss and his one MVP season. Even better, his signature Nike sneaker line was hitting its stride.
Yet, rather than wearing the Nike Kobe 3 or the upcoming Nike Kobe 4 (the model that set off the low-top revolution in basketball shoes), Bryant wore the Nike Hyperdunk 2008 in the Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.
It was a bold choice from the Black Mamba to depart from his signature sneaker line at such a key moment, but it was also a testament to his dedication to cutting-edge performance technology.
Bryant ended up leading Team USA to a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics, and the Nike Hyperdunk enjoyed its moment in the global limelight. Now, the iconic basketball shoe has been reimagined for the tennis court in a familiar patriotic colorway.
The Nike Vapor 12 Hypersmash is available now for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website. The tennis shoes are sure to be a hit on the hard court and the hardwood.
The "USA" colorway sports the unmistakable combination of White, Sport Red, Pure Platinum, and Obsidian. The haptic print recreates the iconic Flywire look along the white upper. At the time, it was a revolutionary design feature.
Meanwhile, the eye-catching shade of Obsidian blue provides contrast with the Nike Swoosh logos, while hits of Sports Red accent the iconic colorway.
Meanwhile, the performance technology is the perfect crossover from the hardwood to the hard court. Its reworked upper and herringbone traction pattern makes it lighter and more responsive than its predecessor.
The Air Zoom cushioning is back, so athletes can attack the net with speed. Additionally, a firm midfoot plastic piece provides optimal stability and transitions when cutting from side to side.
The innovative design allowed Nike to remove the rubber in the midfoot, reducing the shoe's weight. Lastly, the design team reduced the weight of the engineered mesh upper while maintaining durability in high-wear zones by the toe.
While this tennis shoe is not part of the signature Nike Kobe line, it is another sign of Bryant's influence in the performance footwear world.
Over the past several months, the Nike Kobe line has expanded beyond the basketball court to the football field and the baseball diamond. Now, it is time to serve up another clutch performance in a Mamba-inspired shoe.
