Kobe Bryant still has the most-worn sneakers in the NBA
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
March has arrived, and while the calendar turns over, some things always remain the same. Look no further than the enduring popularity of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend first signed with Nike in June of 2003 before launching the most highly regarded performance basketball shoe of all time.
It has been years since the Nike Kobe line produced a new model, but the retro silhouettes remain a top choice for NBA players.
On Saturday, Nick DePaula of Boardroom shared a visual graphic provided by KixStats.com that showed the most-worn basketball shoes in the NBA throughout February 2025.
While it is no surprise to anyone who watches the NBA that Bryant's basketball shoes remain the first choice for so many players, the dominance of retro Nike Kobe sneakers is astounding.
The Nike Kobe 6 remains the most-worn basketball shoe in the NBA, with 8,454 minutes played on the court. Other newly-released models made the list, but cannot compete with the retro shoes from over a decade ago.
The Nike Kobe 5 comes in fifth place with 3,303 minutes, the Nike Kobe 4 in seventh place with 2,568 minutes, and the Nike Kobe 8 in eighth place with 2,449 minutes.
Of course, statisticians could definitely offer some explanations for the findings. First, Nike sponsors far more players than any other brand in the NBA, which weighs the results. More Nike athletes means more minutes on the court.
But then again, multiple models cracking the top ten list means some "vote splitting" could have held back the Nike Kobe line from even more impressive numbers.
Regardless, it is an incredible feat for retro Nike Kobe sneakers to remain the performance shoe of choice for professional athletes more than a decade after their initial release.
The Nike Kobe 6 remains the go-to sneaker for hoopers and is widely considered the best basketball shoe ever. Bryant debuted the model on Christmas Day 2010, and it was an instant classic.
Its snakeskin-inspired upper and incredible performance technology make it sell out every time it drops in a new colorway. However, online shoppers can choose from plenty of signature Kobe sneakers and apparel on the Nike website.
In addition to dominating the basketball court, the Nike Kobe line has recently taken on the gridiron with football cleats. This past Fall, the Nike Kobe 6 football cleats hit the fields and shelves for the first time.
Now, as Spring approaches, Nike plans to release Kobe baseball gear in Los Angeles Dodgers-inspired colorways. It is not enough to rule the basketball world, but the entire sports industry. Like Bryant said in the Nike Kobe 7 commercial, "More records."
Athletes and fans had to wait years for Nike Kobe sneakers to become readily available. The supply has not fully caught up with demand, but it may never catch up due to the line's perpetual popularity.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Alex Caruso debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" on court.
Jalen Brunson debuted the Nike Kobe 4 in a Villanova Wildcats colorway.
Jayson Tatum scored 46 points in a new Jordan Tatum 3 colorway.
Ja Morant debuted a funny "Rush Hour" colorway of his Nike sneakers.
Devin Booker's Nike shoes hit the hiking trails in an iconic style.