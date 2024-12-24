The Nike Kobe 6 "Mismatch" Cleats Drop on Christmas Day
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant permanently changed the sneaker industry multiple times over his legendary basketball career. With the help of Nike, the NBA icon's signature line is taking over football fields.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nike launched a redesigned version of Bryant's most popular sneaker (the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch") in a cleat version. Since then, the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans have unveiled player-exclusive colorways of the cleats in school colors.
Once again, athletes will have a chance to buy the highly sought-after kicks. The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 is dropping in the holiday-themed "Mismatch" colorway on Christmas Day 2024.
The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Mismatch" drops at 2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, December 25. Online shoppers can buy the cleats for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
However, these cleats are expected to be ultra-limited in quantity. Smart shoppers should make contingency plans that include monitoring sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
Every Nike Kobe release draws significant attention from athletes and fans, especially anything related to the "Grinch" or "Reverse Grinch" colorways. That is why the cleats are already appearing on sneaker resale websites.
One of Bryant's most memorable sneaker moments occurred on Christmas Day 2010. The 'Black Mamba' debuted the Nike Kobe 6 in the "Grinch" colorway during the holiday game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.
The green sneakers immediately became legendary and have only been re-released once in 2020. However, they eventually inspired the red "Reverse Grinch" colorway, which hit shelves in 2023.
Now, athletes are treated to the best of both colorways with this high-performance football cleat. The performance model is sleek, low-to-the-ground, and built for relentless speed.
The Nike design team revamped the upper with lightweight molded elements that help reinforce the heel for more support. Plus, the Vapor Edge 360 plate provides durable traction, all thanks to separating the internal plate from the studs so it sits closer to the foot for flexible support.
Despite being retooled, the "Mismatch" colorway still sports the most beloved elements of the Nike Kobe 6. The Kobe logo pops off the tongues while Bryant's signature appears on the heels. Lastly, the Swoosh logos appear on the sides of the shoes in black.
The Nike Vapor Edge Kobe 6 "Mismatch" will be very challenging for the average consumer to get their hands on, but it will be worth it for the lucky athletes who snag a pair of the cleats. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.