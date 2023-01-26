The Enduring Legacy of Kobe Bryant's Basketball Shoes

January 26 will always be a solemn day for fans of Kobe Bryant. The NBA legend was more than a basketball player. He was a modern-day philosopher whose teachings resonated with athletes across every sport.

Today marks three years since Bryant's tragic death, and it still seems unfathomable that he and his daughter Gigi are no longer with us. Bryant, a larger-than-life figure who won five NBA championships and finished his career with an epic 60-point game, left an indelible mark on the planet.

Despite enduring devastating loss, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has helped take care of her late husband's legacy in ways big and small. Of course, the charitable works promoted through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation will always be the most important.

But for many athletes and fans, just wearing Bryant's iconic basketball shoes is a simple yet sweet way of paying homage to their hero. After three painful years, it has become clear that Bryant's shoes are an integral component of how he will always be remembered.

Nike

A detailed look at Khris Middleton's shoes. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It is impossible to watch an NBA, WNBA, or NCAA game and not see a player competing in shoes from Bryant's signature Nike sneaker line. Bryant signed with Nike in 2003, and the two partners created arguably the most popular performance basketball shoe lines of all time.

Bryant's prodigious work ethic and attention to detail did not cease when he stepped off the court. Bryant's hands-on approach to the design process is well-documented. The 18x NBA All-Star constantly pushed the envelope for what was expected in a basketball shoe.

"It's going to be up there with Jordan when it comes to the Jordan line. The Kobe line is going to be the next line that you definitely got to talk about. His legacy to how he changed the game of footwear, just like Jordan did before, taking his shoe game to a whole different level." - DeMar DeRozan in 2020

Well after Bryant's final professional game in April 2016, Nike continued producing shoes for the Kobe line. Despite Bryant's initial reluctance to release retro models of older shoes, fans' demands eventually won out (sort of).

In 2017, Nike introduced the Kobe Protro (performance + retro) line, which was older models with modest technology upgrades. Bryant's first, fourth, fifth, and eventually six signature shoes were all released with minimal changes. They remain the shoe of choice for many athletes - a testament to the innovation that took place in Beaverton, Oregon, many years earlier.

Adidas

A detailed look at Jerami Grant's shoes. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

All of Bryant's best shoes stemmed from his time with Nike. But his sneaker story would be incomplete without discussing his early years with adidas.

Before the acrimonious breakup in the summer of 2002, followed by an incredible sneaker free-agency season, Bryant started his professional career with adidas. In fact, Bryant won three consecutive championships and a plethora of individual awards while wearing the three stripes.

Adidas continues to release models which Bryant wore during historic moments early in his career. Although some of the shoes have been rebranded, there is no missing the retro hoop shoes when they are on the hardwood. Despite being over two decades old, the adidas shoes still appear as if they arrived from the distant future.

It's safe to say it doesn't matter how many years pass - Bryant's absence will always be painfully felt, but his legacy will continue to shine brighter with time. It is up to Bryant's acolytes to carry on his proud tradition.

