Los Angeles Dodgers Player Trains in Nike Kobe Shoes

Baseball fans will be happy to know that MLB Spring Training starts in less than a month. Many players are eager for the season to get started, as proven by the pictures and videos shared by the Los Angeles Dodgers on social media.

On Wednesday, several Dodgers players worked out on the field at Dodger Stadium. So it should come as no surprise that rising star Gavin Lux was taking part in the unofficial practice. What was pleasantly surprising was seeing Lux work out in a pair of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike shoes.

During yesterday's training session, Lux worked out in a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro shoes. More specifically, the black and white hoop shoes are known as the 'Mambacita - Sweet 16', a colorway honoring Bryant's daughter, Gigi.

Despite the shoes' limited release last year, they are a favorite among basketball players. It is almost impossible to watch an NBA game and not see the eye-catching kicks on the court. But seeing them on the baseball diamond is really a treat. Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball shoes.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro

A detailed look at the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita - Sweet 16' colorway was released in very limited quantities on May 1, 2022, for $180. Unfortunately for fans, the shoes sold out immediately. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $675.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro features technological upgrades from the original Kobe 6, which was launched in 2011. This colorway features a black snakeskin-inspired upper with Gigi’s AAU basketball jersey number, 2, placed on both lateral sides of the ankle.

The colorway was designed by Vanessa Bryant and served a great cause. Profits from the sale of the heartfelt shoes were donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

It is always great to see athletes show love to other athletes across different sports. But it is even cooler when it is an Angeleno paying respect to another Southern California legend. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for analysis, sneaker drops, and interviews.

