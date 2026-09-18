Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike for On

After months of rumors that overshadowed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the news is official. Global superstar Kylian Mbappé has left Nike and signed a new contract with On. The Swiss sportswear brand announced its entry into football alongside one of the biggest names in the sport.

Thierry Henry, who has been working behind the scenes with the brand on every aspect of its entry and product approach since late 2025, has been announced as Director of Football.

He is one of the most accomplished players of his generation. Henry was a French World Cup winner and Arsenal FC legend. He has worked with the brand on its entry into football since late 2025.

Mbappé's Statement

Kylian Mbappé for On. | On.

"From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow's game," says Kylian Mbappé.

"I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what's possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning."

Mbappé will be at the heart of On's football journey, uniting one of football's defining players with one of sportswear's most innovative brands. As a global ambassador, the World Cup record goal scorer will go beyond football into movement, performance, and contemporary design.

On's Vision for Football

Kylian Mbappé for On. | On.

In a press release, On said it is bringing a fresh perspective to football. The game is more beautiful when you can focus on the simple joy of play, enhanced through product innovation and meaningful connections.

"Building something new in football requires a bold and original approach," said Henry. "Over the past year, I've seen first-hand the curiosity and attention to detail the team at On brings to that process. We want to listen to players, understand what they need and create something that can genuinely add to the game. I'm proud to be part of shaping what comes next."

Henry will draw on his decades of experience at the highest levels of football. He will play a central role in the strategic development of On Football, from product and athlete relationships to how On approaches the sport's culture and future.

New Approach to Football and Culture

Kylian Mbappé for On. | On.

Since launching in 2010, On has grown from a new challenger in the running category into one of the world's leading sportswear brands by rethinking performance. Most notably through its innovative CloudTec and LightSpray technology.

Now, On is applying that same formula to football. The brand will work closely with a highly selective line-up of elite players to rethink product for the demands of the game while bringing a new energy to the culture that surrounds it. Joining Mbappé and Henry is Sydney Schertenleib.

Schertenleib represents the next generation of football. The Swiss international and FC Barcelona player first joined On in December 2025 as an ambassador for Training and Lifestyle.

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